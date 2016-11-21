37 small and economical green ways to decorate your walls

We don't all have enormous home decorating budgets, so when interior or exterior walls need a little sprucing, it pays to have some handy and cheap inspiration to hand, which is exactly what this article is! We've decided to focus on how you can use plants to liven up bland walls, so if you love getting out into the garden and want to know how you can use that passion to inject some interior designer-style flair into your home, then read on!