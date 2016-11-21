Remodel your home with these 5 tips, without calling the construction workers!

We love clever projects that show how you can upgrade your home without needing planning permission or even building teams, which is why we are showing you this fantastic home! With a little help from an interior designer, some simple touches have totally transformed what was a plain little house into something really special and you can do the same, without blowing your budget! Come with us now as we take a look around and pick up some top tips!
WOW! That really is a huge difference! By simply replacing the tiles with clip-lock laminate and adding extra lighting, what was a dark and fairly sterile hallway has become a warm welcome home! We really can't get over the difference that floor has made!
Those chilly tiles have made a mess of another room, as we see here in the kitchen/diner, but don't fear as there is a better solution! Some warm wall fascias look great and really help to box the kitchen section in, while a full wall of patterned tiles easily upgrade the dining section. It's that easy!
We had to just take a closer look at these patterned tiles, as they are so good! The best part is, literally anyone can tile! It's all a case of patience and logic, as well as handy tile spacer that takes all the guesswork away!
It's the oldest interior design trick in the book, but still one of the most effective! If you want to totally change the look and feel of a room, you need to paint the walls a different color. You can even go super bold and add a bright feature wall, if you are longing for a burst of zingy fun!
We don't know how this bedroom looked before and we don't care, because it looks cute as a button and super snugly now! Finished in a myriad of soft, romantic tones and with opulent bed linen and a fancy dresser, this is a master suite that dreams are made of!
We can't stress enough how much we love it when people don't neglect their gardens during a dramatic home makeover. With a wonderful pergola in place here, the outside really does look as good and well thought out as the interior, making for a wonderfully cohesive property.
Phew! What a difference and as we promised, everything here could be done without the help of professional builders!