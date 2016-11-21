10 apartments that are simple and extraordinary at the same time

One of the style capitals in the world, you'd expect Milan apartments to really look the part wouldn't you? Well… you're not wrong! We've found 10 that are so stylish we feel like we need to be wearing couture clothes while we look at the pictures, so heaven only knows how well-dressed the interior designers in charge must have been! If you're ready to take a walk on the fashionable side, come with us now as we look at some apartments that put all other homes to shame!