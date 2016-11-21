10 apartments that are simple and extraordinary at the same time

One of the style capitals in the world, you'd expect Milan apartments to really look the part wouldn't you? Well… you're not wrong! We've found 10 that are so stylish we feel like we need to be wearing couture clothes while we look at the pictures, so heaven only knows how well-dressed the interior designers in charge must have been! If you're ready to take a walk on the fashionable side, come with us now as we look at some apartments that put all other homes to shame!
Isn't this living room just a DREAM? The neutral scheme and warm wood is amazing and just look at that huge wall unit that offers bags of storage!
The open plan layout of this apartment is really something and helps to make the whole space feel super social. Can we talk about that sofa for a minute as well? Yum!
This adorable kitchen/diner is perfect for keeping food out of the living room area and the clever floor makes light work of not damaging any precious wood! Wow!
This room is so elegant and chic, but not in a stark or overly modern way. The wooden beams add in some heritage, while the fabulous furnishings add fun and flair!
We told you there was a surprise coming and here it is! This lovely dining spot overlooks the kitchen with ease and the serving hatch must come in very handy!
That floor though! The hexagon tiles look fantastic and add some extra tones to this monochrome masterpiece of a kitchen. The floating shelves look incredible too!
What can you do with a super small amount of space? Anything you want! This all-white apartment lacks nothing in the way of style or functionality, as this kitchen/dining room section shows!
Small room divides are absolutely the way to go in a bijou home and this bookcase/headboard arrangement is amazing! what a great way to keep the 'bedroom' a little more private!
Low furniture means the television can be mounted nearer to the floor too, for a sleeker look and don't think we haven't noticed the polished concrete floor throughout! Beautiful!
This dining table could be an excerpt from any high-end interior design magazine, don't you think? Yet the whole apartment is absolutely tiny! Style on a small scale indeed!
The bold mix of white and beige cabinets look stunning in this kitchen and help to keep the tones throughout the home neutral and calm.
With only the bathroom tucked away out of sight, this apartment has laid itself and its gorgeous style out there for all to see. We are so in love with it too!
You don't have to lay off funky patterns in a small home, if you get your color scheme right, as this lovely apartment shows! Gray on white on wood is a winning combination!
Simplicity is key to apartments like this one, so it's all about inset shelving, unfussy design and timeless pieces, all of which you can see right here!
What a layout! The long hallway must feel like a catwalk during Milan Fashion Week! With every space located in a logical position, the ergonomics here are undeniable!
When walls are made of glass, you know you've walked into a very special home, and boy, does this glazing panel look incredible! Just look at that fire too! Wow!
The wide open space of this apartment has been used to perfection, with separate areas being marked out by furniture and what furniture it is! There are plenty of retro influences at play here!
With the lion share of space being dedicated to the open plan area, this bedroom is small and perfunctory, but the inset shelf above the headboard adds in all the storage you'd need!
To the top floor we go to drink in the delights of this Milan penthouse! A cacophony of white and gray, we already feel calmer, just for looking at this room!
Naturally, style permeates every facet of this penthouse apartment, with lovely wall art, eye-catching furniture and expensive plants all in sync. Penthouse living could be for us you know!
Simple elegance even extends to this gorgeous bathroom, with pale tiles and a frame-less mirror keeping everything simple and stylish. Just look at that sink too!
We LOVE this apartment! Take a look here and it looks like a small but well-stocked home, right? You won't believe how it can transform at the drop of a hat!
That's right, all the walls have hidden storage or pivot to become something else entirely here! It's little wonder when you consider that there is less than 323 ft² in total to play with!
Wow! Just look how vast this home can look when everything is packed away! That balcony must be a welcome extra room, but just look at the sofa/bed!
Do painted brick walls ever look bad? We don't think so! The white and wood scheme here is gorgeous and with that wall, it really brings a loft apartment feel of space! So covetable!
The hits just keep on coming in this home, thanks to a perfectly lit white kitchen! It might only be small, but it has everything you need and leaves more room for sociable seating.
Seriously, is anything more chic and beautiful than an all-white home? Even this little bathroom looks fashionable, modern and cool! Wow!
The ultimate in studio apartments, this home has made fabulous use of the height of the space available. Those lit cantilevered stairs are absolutely blowing our minds!
Up on the mezzanine level, this bedroom really does have a sense of cozy privacy, despite still technically being part of the one room set-up. Those inset shelves are a fantastic idea too!
The view down demonstrates just how much you can get in a cleverly laid out studio. We don't mind telling you that we could get used to studio living if we could have a place like this, in Milan!
