Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 apartments that are simple and extraordinary at the same time

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Living room Wood White
Loading admin actions …

One of the style capitals in the world, you'd expect Milan apartments to really look the part wouldn't you? Well… you're not wrong! We've found 10 that are so stylish we feel like we need to be wearing couture clothes while we look at the pictures, so heaven only knows how well-dressed the interior designers in charge must have been! If you're ready to take a walk on the fashionable side, come with us now as we look at some apartments that put all other homes to shame! 

1. All white and wood.

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Living room Wood White
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Isn't this living room just a DREAM? The neutral scheme and warm wood is amazing and just look at that huge wall unit that offers bags of storage!

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Living room Wood White
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

The open plan layout of this apartment is really something and helps to make the whole space feel super social. Can we talk about that sofa for a minute as well? Yum!

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Eclectic style dining room Wood White
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

This adorable kitchen/diner is perfect for keeping food out of the living room area and the clever floor makes light work of not damaging any precious wood! Wow!

2. A rustic and eclectic surprise!

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Living roomAccessories & decoration
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

This room is so elegant and chic, but not in a stark or overly modern way. The wooden beams add in some heritage, while the fabulous furnishings add fun and flair!

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN KitchenSinks & taps
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

We told you there was a surprise coming and here it is! This lovely dining spot overlooks the kitchen with ease and the serving hatch must come in very handy!

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

That floor though! The hexagon tiles look fantastic and add some extra tones to this monochrome masterpiece of a kitchen. The floating shelves look incredible too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

3. Comfort and style in 354 ft²!

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Kitchen
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

What can you do with a super small amount of space? Anything you want! This all-white apartment lacks nothing in the way of style or functionality, as this kitchen/dining room section shows!

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist bedroom
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

Small room divides are absolutely the way to go in a bijou home and this bookcase/headboard arrangement is amazing! what a great way to keep the 'bedroom' a little more private!

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

Low furniture means the television can be mounted nearer to the floor too, for a sleeker look and don't think we haven't noticed the polished concrete floor throughout! Beautiful!

4. Studio living gets a luxury twist.

3252 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern Living Room
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

This dining table could be an excerpt from any high-end interior design magazine, don't you think? Yet the whole apartment is absolutely tiny! Style on a small scale indeed!

3252 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern Kitchen
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

The bold mix of white and beige cabinets look stunning in this kitchen and help to keep the tones throughout the home neutral and calm.

3252 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern Bathroom
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

With only the bathroom tucked away out of sight, this apartment has laid itself and its gorgeous style out there for all to see. We are so in love with it too!

5. A perfect color palette.

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern Kitchen
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

You don't have to lay off funky patterns in a small home, if you get your color scheme right, as this lovely apartment shows! Gray on white on wood is a winning combination!

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern Living Room
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Simplicity is key to apartments like this one, so it's all about inset shelving, unfussy design and timeless pieces, all of which you can see right here!

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern Living Room
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

What a layout! The long hallway must feel like a catwalk during Milan Fashion Week! With every space located in a logical position, the ergonomics here are undeniable!

6. A contemporary haven.

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Kitchen
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

When walls are made of glass, you know you've walked into a very special home, and boy, does this glazing panel look incredible!  Just look at that fire too! Wow!

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Modern Dining Room
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

The wide open space of this apartment has been used to perfection, with separate areas being marked out by furniture and what furniture it is! There are plenty of retro influences at play here!

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Modern Bedroom
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

With the lion share of space being dedicated to the open plan area, this bedroom is small and perfunctory, but the inset shelf above the headboard adds in all the storage you'd need!

7. The perfect penthouse.

Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Living room White
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—

Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—
Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -

To the top floor we go to drink in the delights of this Milan penthouse! A cacophony of white and gray, we already feel calmer, just for looking at this room!

Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Living room White
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—

Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—
Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -

Naturally, style permeates every facet of this penthouse apartment, with lovely wall art, eye-catching furniture and expensive plants all in sync. Penthouse living could be for us you know!

Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - BathroomToilets Pottery Beige
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—

Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—
Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -

Simple elegance even extends to this gorgeous bathroom, with pale tiles and a frame-less mirror keeping everything simple and stylish. Just look at that sink too!

8. Space-savvy genius!

Batipin flat, studio wok studio wok Modern Living Room
studio wok

studio wok
studio wok
studio wok

We LOVE this apartment! Take a look here and it looks like a small but well-stocked home, right? You won't believe how it can transform at the drop of a hat!

Batipin flat, studio wok studio wok Modern Bedroom
studio wok

studio wok
studio wok
studio wok

That's right, all the walls have hidden storage or pivot to become something else entirely here! It's little wonder when you consider that there is less than 323 ft² in total to play with!

Batipin flat, studio wok studio wok Modern Living Room
studio wok

studio wok
studio wok
studio wok

Wow! Just look how vast this home can look when everything is packed away! That balcony must be a welcome extra room, but just look at the sofa/bed!

9. Loft-style chic.

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern Houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Do painted brick walls ever look bad? We don't think so! The white and wood scheme here is gorgeous and with that wall, it really brings a loft apartment feel of space! So covetable!

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern Houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

The hits just keep on coming in this home, thanks to a perfectly lit white kitchen! It might only be small, but it has everything you need and leaves more room for sociable seating.

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern Houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Seriously, is anything more chic and beautiful than an all-white home? Even this little bathroom looks fashionable, modern and cool! Wow!

10. All in one room!

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

The ultimate in studio apartments, this home has made fabulous use of the height of the space available. Those lit cantilevered stairs are absolutely blowing our minds!

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bedroom
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

Up on the mezzanine level, this bedroom really does have a sense of cozy privacy, despite still technically being part of the one room set-up. Those inset shelves are a fantastic idea too!

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

The view down demonstrates just how much you can get in a cleverly laid out studio. We don't mind telling you that we could get used to studio living if we could have a place like this, in Milan!

For extra small apartment inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A small apartment that feels massive.

15 Modern entrances to copy at home
Are you planning to emigrate to Milan now? Can we come too?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks