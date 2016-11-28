​5 modern living that make the most of the open space

Open space in a house is something for which every homeowner needs to strive. Not only does an open decor make your home look uncluttered and spacious, it also creates a brighter and more functional look. One more advantage of having one living space flowing into another without hindrance is that it promotes easy connectivity between the people occupying both areas. With an expert team of architects and a little creativity, it is not difficult to create a beautiful home whose living spaces are integrated fluidly yet contain subtle elements that demarcate the different areas.

Let’s have a look at 5 stunning examples of how you can enhance the open space in your home!