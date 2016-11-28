​5 modern living that make the most of the open space

Open space in a house is something for which every homeowner needs to strive. Not only does an open decor make your home look uncluttered and spacious, it also creates a brighter and more functional look. One more advantage of having one living space flowing into another without hindrance is that it promotes easy connectivity between the people occupying both areas. With an expert team of architects and a little creativity, it is not difficult to create a beautiful home whose living spaces are integrated fluidly yet contain subtle elements that demarcate the different areas.
Let’s have a look at 5 stunning examples of how you can enhance the open space in your home!
The first step to achieving a perfect open decor is arranging the layout of the furniture and accessories aesthetically. The living spaces are beautifully integrated in this picture and a different type of floor demarcates the living area and dining area, identifying them as separate units. The breakfast bar at the kitchenette also subtly segregates these areas.
A studio apartment may have less square footage but can look equally stylish with a well-planned open-space design and trendy lamps! The cool light gray hues of the dining area and floor blend with the elegant darker grays of the living space. The vibrant red of the kitchenette is a stand-out feature that adds zest to the decor yet is connected to the general color palette by means of the gray appliances set within the red.
This is a contemporary and sophisticated decor that showcases orderliness and a preference for a linear structure. The keynote in this home is the gorgeous glass paneled wall with a door that leads to a balcony. This is an open-plan design in every sense of the word – the balcony serves as an extension of the living room and brings in the outdoors in no small measure!
A big house provides a large canvas on which to play with a variety of elements. The living area has been given a definite boundary by means of a sofa and armchairs placed around a large carpet. The floating staircase along the wall and the floor-to-ceiling windows are a glamorous contemporary touch! The dining area and kitchen located beyond are visible and connected yet separate.
This spacious and luxurious home has been elegantly divided by panels and steps, which do an excellent job of segregating the living spaces while maintaining a stylish fluidity and connectivity between them. These 5 ingenuous types of modern open decor are inspirational methods of promoting the open and spacious look of your home in a stylish and sophisticated manner!