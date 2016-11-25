Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and after: 20 spaces change dramatically

Justwords Justwords
Piso en Sabadell, iloftyou iloftyou
Often, to change the look and feel of a room in your house needs just a bit of creativity and a dash of modern ideas. Be it the bedroom, living room, bathroom or kitchen, introducing sleek designs, fresh colors or trendy furnishing can make a whole world of difference. And if you are looking for something which requires in-depth knowledge about design or decor, you can always hire and architect or interior designer for the same. Here, we will give you a taste of 20 stunning transformations that will give you tons of ideas for your own makeover project. Let’s begin! 

1. From dull media room to a smart space.

Piso en C/Enamorats, iloftyou iloftyou
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

The use of bright white, stylish furniture and a snazzy TV has made the once shabby media room very contemporary and chic.

2. A dated bathroom becomes minimal and chic .

Piso en Sabadell, iloftyou iloftyou
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

By removing old-fashioned tiles and boring sanitary wares, and introducing soft neutral hues and sleek designs, the bathroom went from drab to fabulous.

3. Boring dining space becomes welcoming.

REMODELACION VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Crestale Jordan Arquitectura Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura

REMODELACION VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR

Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura

The colors and furniture in the previously uninspiring dining room was changed to make it brighter and more appealing. Soothing lights add to the charm.

4. A corridor changes magically.

Gianicolo - Rome, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Warm wooden floor, creamy white hues and smart in-built shelves have made the dilapidated corridor inviting and functional.

5. Pretty kitchen renovation.

Piso en Sabadell, iloftyou iloftyou
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

Sleek cabinets, an abundance of pure white hues, warm wooden elements and beautiful lighting have transformed the gloomy kitchen into a bright and cozy space. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at iloftyou.

6. A bare living room goes cozy.

LTAB/LAB/RISTRUTTURAZIONEATTICO, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern Living Room
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

A plush sofa, an elegant rug and cozy touches like cushions and throws can change a bare living room incredibly.

7. Neutral colors do the trick.

Remodelação de Apartamento, Braço de Prata , Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern Kitchen
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

The new kitchen with its gray and white color palette looks much neater and smarter than the old one. Sleeker cabinets and a smooth floor do the trick too.

8. From dark to light.

REMODELACION VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Crestale Jordan Arquitectura Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura

REMODELACION VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR

Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura

White and yellow walls, warm wooden furniture and oodles of natural light have changed the aura of the dining space magically.

9. Light colors make all the difference.

marta, osb arquitectos osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos

osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos

This small and dark room got a refreshingly bright makeover with the help of white, a larger balcony door and use of glass instead of dark wood.

10. Welcome the island.

LTAB/LAB/RISTRUTTURAZIONEATTICO, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern Kitchen
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

By introducing a sleek and modern island, this kitchen became way more functional and convenient.

11. Dilapidated to dashing.

Denkmalgeschützte historische Bäckerei "altes Nigglhaus" Bj. 1564 in Fischbachau, betterhouse betterhouse
betterhouse

betterhouse
betterhouse
betterhouse

Crumbling walls and peeling paint gave way to a bright white room with neat windows during renovation.

12. Drab to beautiful.

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Beautiful furniture, warm hues and cozy materials made the once drab living space inviting and cheerful.

13. An old bathroom gets new life.

Remodelação de Apartamento, Braço de Prata , Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern Bathroom
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Old tiles and boring fixtures were replaced to give the dated bathroom a chic and contemporary makeover.

14. Bring in bright colors.

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern Dining Room
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores

Introducing vibrant hues can liven up the drabbest or dullest of rooms, as you can see here. Installing modern lights can help as well.

15. Old furniture must go.

REMODELACION VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Crestale Jordan Arquitectura Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura

REMODELACION VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR

Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura
Crestale Jordan Arquitectura

By removing old furniture and ushering in sleeker and trendier designs, the kitchen was given a brighter and warmer look and feel.

16. Starting from scratch.

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

This bare room had oodles of potential, thanks to the large window offering a stunning view. Warm wooden elements, stylish furniture and elegant colors helped it to shine.

17. Magic of high ceilings.

Denkmalgeschützte historische Bäckerei "altes Nigglhaus" Bj. 1564 in Fischbachau, betterhouse betterhouse
betterhouse

betterhouse
betterhouse
betterhouse

The once decrepit space shines now, thanks to the high ceiling which makes it look airier and brighter. White hues, a gorgeous chandelier and rustic touches add to the beauty.

18. Open up spaces.

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern Living Room
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores

By integrating different functional spaces stylishly, removing interior walls and decorating in elegant furniture, interiors can be transformed beautifully.

19. From terrible to wow.

marta, osb arquitectos osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos

osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos

The drab blue tiles and dull flooring were removed along with the outdated sanitary wares to make the old bathroom trendier. A sophisticated white and gray palette, a pretty tub and sleek fixtures now make it a stunner.

20. A shabby bedroom becomes cozy.

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern Bedroom
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores

A modern bed, soothing and stylish lights, sheer drapes and warm colors have replaced the old-fashioned bed and its drab surroundings to make the bedroom cozy and dreamy.

Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further - 5 mundane bathrooms transform magically!

20 cheap and easy home improvement ideas
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

