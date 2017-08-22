Your browser is out-of-date.

Decoration tricks: 9 ideas to help you spend less on a luxurious home

casa CeRo, NonWarp NonWarp Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
When it comes to interior architecture and design, there are many things that money can buy. Then again, there are many things that money can't buy – a real sense of home, for one – and, once more, there are elements of luxury and elegance that can be bought for far less than you'd imagine. Just remember, expensive material goods don't necessarily lend your house a sense of sophistication, let along the ephemeral sense of belonging that's the essence of home. This list offers up a few inexpensive ideas for home design and decoration that look and feel like a million bucks. 

1. A modern ceiling for a luxurious look.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Living Room
A house with a modern ceiling is a home that stands out. Look up – ceiling decoration is an aspect of interior design that many ignore, but can be extremely effective, and cost-effective, too. Your home will look more luxurious if you opt for a modern, sculptural ceiling. Relief work rendered in plaster or drywall are an economical and attractive option. 

2. Give your walls personality.

casa CeRo, NonWarp NonWarp Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Stately homes never contain a dull wall. There are many ways to give personality to your walls, and here wall niches and creative stone facing, mirrored in the raw molded concrete of the stairs make this interior pop. Adding subtle directed lighting achieves a more striking effect.

3. Pillows pack a punch.

Apartamento B24, TRIBU ESTUDIO CREATIVO TRIBU ESTUDIO CREATIVO Modern Living Room
The plainest of rooms is given a splash of color with a liberal scattering of pillows. It's best to choose an eclectic bunch in unusual shapes, sizes, embroidered with different designs in bold and attractive colors for maximum visual impact. Stack a bunch together, and you'll call attention to a space that speaks masses of comfort. 

4. Tiled, dark and handsome.

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
Bathrooms are conventionally painted or tiled or otherwise clad in white. This makes sense considering a bathroom is usually associated with cleanliness, spotlessness – it's a clean space, after all. However, bold, broad tiles making use of a darker palette imply confidence in the midst of elegance over traditional white or neutral tones. 

5. Show off your self & light up your ornaments.

homify Modern Study Room and Home Office
Don't hide away your souvenirs and collector's items in a cupboard – your trophies, your guitar(s), the trinkets of an ardent hobbyist are all signs of you and your interests. Install niches and shelves for proud display, choose a contrasting background color and judicious lighting to lure in admiring looks or simply remind yourself that these are a few of your favorite things. 

6. Remember that elegance is never televised.

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern Media Room
A truly elegant, luxurious modern house will always have a TV, but is graceful in its installation. This living room and media center treads a fine line between vintage and contemporary style, and the television remains discreet, recessed and unobtrusive so as to shy away from dominating the space. 

7. Mirrors maximize a sense of space.

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Mirrors can be purely decorative or practical tools for some shameless vanity. They also expand the perceived space contained within a room. All three functional aspects of a mirror should be considered before you buy. If you're leaning to the ornamental and space-expanding end of the spectrum, as in this sun splashed and wood-paneled retro den, be careful – a misplaced mirror can reflect less photogenic aspects of a cramped room. 

8. Always be considerate to your corridors.

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
As important as any room in the house, a corridor is not an architectural element to be neglected. More than just conduits for foot traffic between spaces in your house, treat both walls, the floor and the ceiling, as canvases for your interior design ideas. A home with thoughtfully designed corridors is a home that immediately imparts a sense of luxury. 

9. Bring paradise inside.

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clusters of plants, exotic or commonplace, can be used to compose a space with living splashes of color and texture. Think about the shape your younger plants might take as they mature, and combine types with particular characteristics as you might any other piece of furniture, any fixture, painted fitting, your walls and floors, and the play of natural light – this is, after al, what feeds your plants and brings the outside in. 

How to hide ugly radiators
What did you think of these tips? Tell us about it! 

