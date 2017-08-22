Decoration tricks: 9 ideas to help you spend less on a luxurious home

When it comes to interior architecture and design, there are many things that money can buy. Then again, there are many things that money can't buy – a real sense of home, for one – and, once more, there are elements of luxury and elegance that can be bought for far less than you'd imagine. Just remember, expensive material goods don't necessarily lend your house a sense of sophistication, let along the ephemeral sense of belonging that's the essence of home. This list offers up a few inexpensive ideas for home design and decoration that look and feel like a million bucks.