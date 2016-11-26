Your browser is out-of-date.

27 beautiful kitchen design ideas for your home

Justwords
Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
kitchen is one of the most important places in your home. After all, that is where you cook yummy meals and share them with your loved ones! This is exactly why your kitchen needs to be designed in a way that is comfortable for you. It should be functional, unique and feature enough space for all your essentials. For today’s story, we have compiled a list of 25 kitchen designs that are sure to impress you. Take a look.

1. Fun and practical.

Project DontDIY, Assen Emilov Photography Living room
Assen Emilov Photography

Project DontDIY

Assen Emilov Photography
Assen Emilov Photography
Assen Emilov Photography

Small but practical, it is all you could ever ask of a kitchen! And what a great pop of green that storage/ staircase has! 

2. Modern and chic!

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern Kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

For a budding master chef, this kitchen with a minimalist decor can be the perfect location for whipping up something new.

3. Outside.

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

If you are one of the lucky ones that can have a space like this one, enjoy meals outside when the weather is good! This is a fully functioning kitchen unit.

4. Modern minimalist!

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple island on the edge can turn the kitchen into a fun place to eat private meals or eat breakfast.

5. Pretty details.

Фотосъемка классических кухонь для Kuchenberg, Александрова Дина KitchenKitchen utensils
Александрова Дина

Александрова Дина
Александрова Дина
Александрова Дина

It is the little details, such as this vintage lettered cabinet, that can transform a kitchen from ordinary to extraordinary.

6. Continuity.

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A kitchen that continues into the dining area can be perfect for hosting friends and families, especially if you are cooking everything on your own.

7. Unite textures.

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA Modern Kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Combine different textures and colors in your kitchen to create a fun atmosphere, one that will inspire you to cook.

8. Minimal and vibrant.

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas KitchenCabinets & shelves
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

Minimal, monochrome and a splash of some vibrant color: The perfect combination for a modern kitchen. The kitchen planners at Aura Cocinas designed this beauty.

9. Rustic beauty.

10 PRECIOSAS COCINAS CON LACANCHE, Gamahogar KitchenKitchen utensils
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

Rustic kitchens are the best! Exposed brick walls, wall hooks and copper vessels provide easy access and give your food an authentic taste.

10. Smart organisation.

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

A kitchen divided is a kitchen that is more organized and easier to work in. 

11. Vintage magic.

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

Give your home a touch of vintage with this pink refrigerator and diner style surface tiles.

12. Colorful!

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

A splash of color on the backsplash can do wonders for any simple kitchen

13. Cozy.

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

A kitchen with a small dining table will be the ideal place for your family dinners.

14. Natural connection.

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

A window overlooking the garden in your kitchen is perfect for reconnecting with your roots when you are cooking something special.

15. Pastel and sleek.

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Pick a pastel color scheme, specific furniture and lighting to create a kitchen that is a minimalist’s paradise.

16. Neat and clean.

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

Don’t overcrowd your kitchen. Leave open space and keep only what you absolutely need.

17. Rustic and warm.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Brick walls and wooden furniture: What more do you need?

18. Small but smart.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small kitchens can be organized, just like this one.

19. Black and white.

Appartamento fuori milano, Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni KitchenTables & chairs White
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

The piano style combination of tiles and backsplash adds a unique element to this kitchen

20. Neutral charm.

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Pick a neutral colour and go with it, even if it’s a nude shade.

21. Retro appeal.

Proyecto de Reforma en Russfa, DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

The startling combination of retro design tiles and an overall white color scheme is perfect for creating a stylish kitchen.

22. Functional and inviting.

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

A functional, useful kitchen should contain all essentials: appliances, utensils, and a doorway into the garden.

23. Earthy combination.

Cocina Patagon Chef W30, Patagon Chef KitchenStorage Metal Grey
Patagon Chef

Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef

Combining wood with a rustic backsplash and modern appliances will result in a combination of styles.

24. Cool furniture.

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Not a fan of kitchen islands? Use a kitchen bench that doubles as a bookshelf and breakfast table.

25. White is beautiful.

Интерьерная фотосъемка квартиры, Platon Makedonsky KitchenTables & chairs
Platon Makedonsky

Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky

An all-white kitchen is functional, simple and extremely elegant.

26. Very modern.

vivenda unifamilar MORENO, cm espacio & arquitectura srl Modern Kitchen
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl

cm espacio & arquitectura srl
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl
cm espacio & arquitectura srl

An extensively modern kitchen like this one should combine metal, glass and beautiful marble countertop.

27. Goodbye tiles.

CASA DE CAMPO, VETA & DISEÑO Kitchen Solid Wood Brown
VETA &amp; DISEÑO

VETA & DISEÑO
VETA &amp; DISEÑO
VETA & DISEÑO

Tired of tiles? Create a cement floor and add wooden furniture and fittings for the perfect modern yet rustic look.

For more kitchen ideas, check out another story - 5 extraordinary kitchen tools you need!

20 incredible wall designs for a master bedroom
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

