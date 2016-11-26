27 beautiful kitchen design ideas for your home

A kitchen is one of the most important places in your home. After all, that is where you cook yummy meals and share them with your loved ones! This is exactly why your kitchen needs to be designed in a way that is comfortable for you. It should be functional, unique and feature enough space for all your essentials. For today’s story, we have compiled a list of 25 kitchen designs that are sure to impress you. Take a look.
Small but practical, it is all you could ever ask of a kitchen! And what a great pop of green that storage/ staircase has!
For a budding master chef, this kitchen with a minimalist decor can be the perfect location for whipping up something new.
If you are one of the lucky ones that can have a space like this one, enjoy meals outside when the weather is good! This is a fully functioning kitchen unit.
A simple island on the edge can turn the kitchen into a fun place to eat private meals or eat breakfast.
It is the little details, such as this vintage lettered cabinet, that can transform a kitchen from ordinary to extraordinary.
A kitchen that continues into the dining area can be perfect for hosting friends and families, especially if you are cooking everything on your own.
Combine different textures and colors in your kitchen to create a fun atmosphere, one that will inspire you to cook.
Minimal, monochrome and a splash of some vibrant color: The perfect combination for a modern kitchen. The kitchen planners at Aura Cocinas designed this beauty.
Rustic kitchens are the best! Exposed brick walls, wall hooks and copper vessels provide easy access and give your food an authentic taste.
A kitchen divided is a kitchen that is more organized and easier to work in.
Give your home a touch of vintage with this pink refrigerator and diner style surface tiles.
A splash of color on the backsplash can do wonders for any simple kitchen
A kitchen with a small dining table will be the ideal place for your family dinners.
A window overlooking the garden in your kitchen is perfect for reconnecting with your roots when you are cooking something special.
Pick a pastel color scheme, specific furniture and lighting to create a kitchen that is a minimalist’s paradise.
Don’t overcrowd your kitchen. Leave open space and keep only what you absolutely need.
Brick walls and wooden furniture: What more do you need?
The piano style combination of tiles and backsplash adds a unique element to this kitchen
Pick a neutral colour and go with it, even if it’s a nude shade.
The startling combination of retro design tiles and an overall white color scheme is perfect for creating a stylish kitchen.
A functional, useful kitchen should contain all essentials: appliances, utensils, and a doorway into the garden.
Combining wood with a rustic backsplash and modern appliances will result in a combination of styles.
Not a fan of kitchen islands? Use a kitchen bench that doubles as a bookshelf and breakfast table.
An all-white kitchen is functional, simple and extremely elegant.
An extensively modern kitchen like this one should combine metal, glass and beautiful marble countertop.
Tired of tiles? Create a cement floor and add wooden furniture and fittings for the perfect modern yet rustic look.
