5 kitchens that truly justify the open theme

Modern kitchens have come to accommodate their bearings in compact urban living, thanks to the new open theme that can be seen in most newly constructed homes today. It is a luxury to be able to unwind in a space that also includes other areas where your family and friends may be a part of conversations and other tasks. Entertainment and other chores have to find space in these open kitchens even as functionality and fluidity of design are busy thriving.

Come and have a look at these five kitchens that truly do justice to the open kitchen plan.