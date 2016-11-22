9 dreamy beds that will help you sleep better

Your bed is almost like your best friend, it's always there for you when you need them. The bed is a sacred space where comfort and luxury come together to give you the best night's sleep so you can tackle anything that comes your way the next day. A good night's sleep is more valuable to your health and functionality more than any amount of diet or exercise, so your bed is vitally important. A good bed is arguably the most important piece of furniture in your home for these very reasons but that doesn't mean it has to be boring and lacking style.

Below are nine bed styles that will inspire you to think outside the box when designing your bedroom. Practicality and style meet and create beautiful beds from the classic looks to the more adventurous design.