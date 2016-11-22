9 dreamy beds that will help you sleep better

Your bed is almost like your best friend, it's always there for you when you need them. The bed is a sacred space where comfort and luxury come together to give you the best night's sleep so you can tackle anything that comes your way the next day. A good night's sleep is more valuable to your health and functionality more than any amount of diet or exercise, so your bed is vitally important. A good bed is arguably the most important piece of furniture in your home for these very reasons but that doesn't mean it has to be boring and lacking style.
Below are nine bed styles that will inspire you to think outside the box when designing your bedroom. Practicality and style meet and create beautiful beds from the classic looks to the more adventurous design.
Floating beds are all the rage in modern design and add a touch of elegance to your bedroom. These sleek beds are great for a minimal or modern bedroom and don't need a lot of decoration to look beautiful. Take a look at this bedroom with a wooden floating bed frame, simple and yet very elegant. The padded headboard has been split, creating two distinct areas while still maintaining one full bed. The bedspread and pillows are very minimal but still look very elegant in this space. For those who don't want a lot of fussy bed linens this is the perfect bed for you!
For those who want to go down a more opulent and luxurious route, a grand bed is a great option. Spare no expense when it comes to your bed and you will be rewarded. These grand and luxurious beds can come in any shape or form to fit the style of your bedroom. The bed we can see in this bedroom is very grand and looks to be custom built, fit with a lot of extra room. The headboard is a great and bold piece in this room and has a shelf to display a few smaller pieces. The end of the bed features an extended foot board which can be used for a number or things, like a place to put some extra blankets. This bed acts as the statement piece in the bedroom and will give you a great night's sleep.
If you are tight on space, don't feel like you can't make your dream bedroom come true, you just have to be more creative. Making use of negative space is always a key factor in transforming a small space into a beautiful and functional one. This bedroom, for example, elevates the bed and uses the space below for storage, creating a small and cozy little nook to rest in. The space also features a wall of bookshelves, perfect to keep your favorite books handy and to display some of your favorite items. Think outside the bed frame for creative ideas for your small space, including lofted beds or Murphy beds, the main thing is that you are happy and comfortable in your new space.
If you really want to be adventurous and think outside the box, create a one of a kind bed that is reflective of you and your personality. This can be a floating bed that can be adjusted, like we see here, or even a bed on large wheels that can be moved around the room. The bed we see here is a perfect example of an adventurous and creative bed that is reflected of the personality and the environment it is in. Just through the windows we can make out a lot of trees, perhaps part of a jungle, which gives this room a sort of modern tree house atmosphere and makes this floating adjustable bed perfect for the situation and the homeowners.
If you really want a no fuss bedroom that will only make you feel calm and relaxed, skip the complicated bed frame and focus on a good quality mattress. A small platform with the mattress on top will provide a great night's sleep without all the complications of buying an expensive bed frame. This bedroom is a great example of a simple mattress with a plain headboard and simple bed linens. The wall behind the bed features movable shelves so that you can customize your space how you like depending on how you feel, as well as displaying a few items that you truly love. This bedroom feels very at ease but still looks beautiful.
Many people have seen large, round beds on TV and in the movies, so why not incorporate the idea into your own bedroom design? Whether you prefer a more ornate design or a simple and modern design, you can make the rounded bed fit into anything that suits you. Here we see a large round bed that is very simple and fits into the clean and minimal design of the bedroom with a simple gray bedspread and shelf behind it. For a rich and luxurious look, opt for deep colored bed linens and an abundance of pillows to create an opulent look and feel to the room. The rounded bed is just as comfortable as a traditional bed as well as looking quite different from what we usually see.
If you're looking for a bed that will give you the comfort that you need while still looking very elegant, opt for a bed frame that follows a certain flow. This bed, for instance, has a straight headboard but then gently curves down at the foot board; it looks very elegant but isn't too complicated. The wood from the bed adds warmth to the space without being too grand and pretentious, as some other wooden beds may seem. The simple white and beige linens allow the bed to subtly make a statement and also make the space feel like a five-star hotel. This bed needs little to make it shine as the frame itself does the talking but subtle and scattered accessories take this room from nice to beautiful.
Some people dream of having that classic four poster bed in their bedroom, but this grand old bed doesn't have to come with the opulent and luxurious designs of the past. While a four poster bed generally makes people think of the beds of kings and queens, you can also find beds to fit any design you desire. This beautiful white bedroom features a simple and beautiful four poster bed that fits the Scandinavian style of the space and looks incredible. The all white design gives the space a clean and sleek feel while the large windows bring in a lot of natural light and make the room feel bright and airy, the opposite of traditional bedrooms with four poster beds.
If you are on a tight budget or simply just don't want to make a big fuss about your bed, take the DIY route and make your own! The pallet bed is one of the trendiest, and easiest, beds to make and you will be very proud of yourself afterwards. The most important thing to remember here is to invest in a good quality mattress, since you will be sleeping on slatted wood. The pallets can be left in their original color or even sanded and painted to fit the style of your bedroom. Simply lay the pallets out and secure with a few screws so they don't move around while you sleep. Place the mattress on top and you have a cheap, easy and beautiful platform for your mattress and it's something you can be proud of!