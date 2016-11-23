A prefabricated wooden house that costs 30% less to build

This house boasts a footprint of 1938 ft², consists of two wings with a two-story section fashioned from natural wood, has an outdoor pool – and it all cost 30% less than the same design carpentered and constructed on site. This is the functional, cost-effective beauty of prefabricated architecture and this example shows that prefab design doesn't mean concrete and fiberboard.

Located in the southeastern Brazilian municipality of Carmo do Cajuru and put together by home builders Casa & Campo, this home evokes a country ranch, blends into its leafy background, and catches the sun and stunning views from the expansive front deck. Let's take a tour.