Domestic economy: 7 effective ways of saving on electricity bill

Taking care of your domestic economy is of great importance. This does not merely mean taking care of your bills and expenses, but also knowing when to slow down so that the scarce resources of the environment are not miss-utilized and taken for granted. Due to many evils like global warming, the last decade has seen a rise in awareness and measures that go towards aligning our lifestyle with the ecological good. Let us find out ways in which we can lessen our electricity consumption, and consequently, our energy bills.