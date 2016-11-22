7 ways to keep your home fresh this summer

It is a well-known fact that the harsh sunlight can lead to fading of colours on the upholstery as well as the furniture of the home. It would be a good idea to invest in blinds for your windows so that you are able to enjoy the sunlight in measured doses that will not hurt your belongings. Also, this keep the excess heat out. You can also shut the blinds during the particularly hot hours of the day so that there is less strain on the senses due to overwhelming heat.

