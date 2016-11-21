Your browser is out-of-date.

An ultramodern home with a stylish vibe

Justwords Justwords
CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
This ultra-modern Japanese home brings in striking color combinations and the use of sleek lines and contours. The styling of this home has also taken greenery and a natural feel into account, which creates the right balance of back to basics goodness even as it promotes a minimalist vibe. With the use of bold shapes and plenty of transparent material, this home has a modern look with a good design flow. The images of the project have been captured by the photographers at Sen’s Photography. Come and watch how the modern magic unfolds with this new home tour!

Simplicity in the entryway

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

The entryway holds a column of black matte-polished wooden goodness while the rest of the space has been left white and open. Frosted glass doors can be seen on the side while greenery marks this predominantly monochrome space. This angle gives the visitor an unhindered view of what lies within.

Long and spacious living room

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

The long living room is spacious as well, thanks to the sleek gray sofa set and the open themed-design, where the indoors and the outdoors seem to merge. The glass doors and the clean lines of the space make it even more impressive. A pretty rug in matching gray and a striking and slim entertainment unit in black render a stylish definition to this modern space.

Interior greenery

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

The interior garden has been built into the courtyard like space with plenty of natural light streaming in. The black stairs are exposed on the side, lending a rather quirky and elegant look to the space. Underneath, there are slabs bearing neat niches for pebbles.

Chic dining area

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

The sober dining area has a rather chic look owing to the textures used. The matte-finished will make you fall in love instantly as the beige flooring holds solid black pieces. The glass windows on one side shows off the greenery surrounding the home. The table is a stylish, yet functional one with simple molded chairs.

Chrome element in the kitchen

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

The kitchen has a wonderful industrial chrome look set in its monochrome environs. The island in the center is a neat one with matching appliances built into the white cabinets on the side. On the other side, lies a panel of black wood.

Impressive view

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Once you are upstairs, you will find yourself staring straight out at the urban horizon through the folding glass doors in their solid wooden frames. The stark and neat look of the space is an instant striking visual hook.

Flat terrace

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

A perfect melange of concrete, wood, marble and glass gift a surprisingly minimal look for this futuristic looking terrace. Wide open spaces create a soothing and luxurious aura.

Industrial look in the bathroom

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

The bathroom has a neat industrial look with layers of glass and exposed concrete. The effect is a becoming one with simplicity at its very core. The wooden touches also render a warm feel.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

