Before and after: 5 bedrooms that underwent a legendary transformation

Who doesn't like the makeover edition? We know we do. Today we have gathered 5 bedrooms which have seen a fantastic renovation. We aren't just looking for a modern facelift, we are looking for functionality and style, something that will surpass current themes and fashion, hence you find the word legendary in the title.
With the help of talented professionals we will the see the before and after. We cant wait, shall we?
The darkness of this room can be explained by a sad ceiling light, and although it has a great window and daylight exposure, the room is still sad and lifeless. The slanted wood beams and high ceilings offers much potential. A double bed that takes up all the room space is also being misused.
The interior designers have created a fantastic modern country style bedroom, utilizing neutral colors with pop of bold colors that wont detract from a restful nights sleep. The room just makes full use of the light colors, window daylight and those magnificent copper designer lamps to create a most relaxing bedroom.
We have entered a time warp and are back in time in the early seventies. What is great about this space is its great window space and the potential that this bedroom offers. Old brown curtains, terrible lighting and a very sad bed, we have to move on and see what this place became. Back to the future please!
Neutral colors always opens spaces up. One way not to make that neutral color boring, is to add pops of color, design items and art. Here we see what a fantastic romantic bedroom turned into. The positioning of the bed opens up the possibility to have a double bed and make the space more relaxing.
With that sink and fridge we naturally assume that this is a kitchen, but in fact it is a studio bedroom/ kitchen room. Something that was envisioned for those who couldn't afford a home or apartment for themselves, these kind of rooms still exists out there, but they should be better equipped and divided.
As you can see, there is enough space and ideas to fix a place like the previous photo. There is always potential to a place if you can see beyond the damages. In this case, the architects have kept this room as a bedroom that has enough space for a study desk and a mini fridge. A real college goer dream room.
I think the word you are looking for is bland, there isn't much that this bedroom in its current state can offer. It looks like that first shared apartment you move into out of college. But as always, we here at homify see potential and solution in every room. Check out the amazing job the interior designers have done.
When using color and patterns there is a risk of overdoing it and making it look like there was an explosion of colors without thought. But this bedroom shows us the opposite. With good taste and careful planning you can mix and match styles and periods, and colors. What a lovely example of that.
To be perfectly honest, we can't really see what is really bad about this bedroom. It looks like many out there. But this is the most perfect example that a room can always be improved. Check out what paint, modern furniture and, and a window extension can do to a space, It will be legend… . wait for it… .
Dary, legendary.
Yes.. a enlarging a window makes all the difference.
