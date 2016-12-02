A home made up of stones!

Raw humility, uncomplicated charm and a refreshing vibe is what you get when you employ the sturdy gift of nature to beautify your abode—good old stone. Available in different organic compositions, this simple ingredient is a truly potent one to add a novel appearance & unconventional functionalities to your home spaces. Home professionals like interior architects and room planners are increasingly acknowledging the mettle of this no-frills material in imparting a variety of textures & visual effects to create the overall design of different spaces and brainstorm room ideas.
Mexico based architect house TREVINO.CHABRAND/ TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA offers some truly inspiring design ideas for both exterior and interior home spaces, incorporating stone to shape up elegant functional spaces with a striking design format. In this article, homify presents you with some amazing concepts wherein stone has been employed in different ways to give you absolutely smashing home spaces with plenty of ideas to copy. Take a good look!
Stone is a great element to jazz up the facade of the home. Be it a part or the whole, face of the dwelling gets a boost when done in stone. Alongside a lot of strength and resilience, stone also imparts a fresh feel of being closer to nature while dolling up the house in jazzy accents. Different stones like marble & sandstone offer different textures and colors to create a magnificent facade boasting of restrained grandeur. Look at the remarkable stone facades shown here!
Oozing with tasteful opulence is this entryway flanked on both sides by stone boundary. The ritzy lighting brings out the uneven finish on the stone surface, that gives a truly amazing visual effect. The dark colored stone boundary imparts a grounded yet amply lavish aura to this segmented concrete & stone entryway.
Making use of 4 types of stone, the garage and entrance have been jazzed up in textural grace. The gray hued wall, the slate tiled walk leading to the door, the square segments of concrete & stones continuing from the entryway, and the smooth pebble stones that house the planters & fill the gap between the wall & the car—the smart & classy employment of different variants of stone gives an easier & safer parking option alongside accentuating the visual appeal of the spaces.
The combination of stone with wood (of the oblong planter) looks engaging; the wood planter serves to demarcate the entrance from the garage. Also worth mention is the sectioned wooden door which is multi-functional in its role as a security door as well as for letting in the natural light.
At this striking & functional home entrance, the vision of the architect can be clearly seen- a beautiful usage of stone in 4 varied ways highlighted through textures, hues and floor lighting. Add to that the palliative green element!
Stylishly lit white stone steps contrasting brilliantly with the dark colored brick-style stone wall makes for a truly captivating sight as the simplistic essence of these elements lend a high-end poise to this stairway.
Just look at this living room! The wonder of woody warmth is beautifully augmented and complimented by the stone column. Standing dapper with its unfinished surface allure, this stone column forms a part of the separation between the dining and lounging areas. Not to forget, it adds plenty of grounded texture to the plush accents of this living room.
The smooth slate floors dazzle in their ingenuity of imparting a striking texture to the dwelling. Delineating the floor from the wall in a really alluring fashion, it also provides a great color contrast that emanates a refreshing feel especially for those uncomfortably hot days- a wonderful natural air conditioner of a slate floor! Convenient to clean, this aspect of stone is a gem of an addition to the house.
Stone offers this beautiful feature wall a true wow factor- on both sides, this wall can serve as a practical backdrop. Besides notching up the visual effects, it separates the different spaces to be used for a number of purposes like a living room, part of the hallway, or an office space.
This part of the living room doubles up as the home office with the lovely stone partition and the pop up wooden platform with drawers serving as the work station. The complementing light slate-tiled floor and dark gray wall bring in a lot of charm in their smooth meets rough configuration.
Making the most of the aesthetic richness and durability of stone, the kitchen can be generously decked up in appealing utility. Stone floor tiles and the granite counter look very attractive. Being more resistant to heat and stains as compared to marble, granite is the preferred variant of stone for the kitchen counter. With a lot of overhead cabinets and below counter storage space, this well lit kitchen has its granite counter double up as an eating space and a mini work station too!
A visual delight of a design, this cozy bedroom with tasteful decor dazzles with the exquisite selection of elements and palette. The basic look lent by wood complements the finesse brought in by the beige stone wall panels- what winsomely elegant accents! Matte stone tiles on the floor further the grace quotient; note the classy pebbled look below the pop up wooden wall racks. Contrasting brilliantly to restrain the white opulence with humble charm & fantastically assisted by wood, the matte stone surface of the wall and the floor tiles packs a modish punch of unparalleled style.
This bathroom space whispers sober neutral tones of luxury in its refined details- bathroom sink, washbasin counter with storage solutions underneath, large mirror, comfy lighting and fresh decor. The pinkish colored bathroom counter in stone sits pretty in matte texture that contrasts beautifully with the dark wooden cabinets provided for storage. The stone counter imparts a basal feel to the current design, creating an alluring ambiance in the bathroom.