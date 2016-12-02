A home made up of stones!

Raw humility, uncomplicated charm and a refreshing vibe is what you get when you employ the sturdy gift of nature to beautify your abode—good old stone. Available in different organic compositions, this simple ingredient is a truly potent one to add a novel appearance & unconventional functionalities to your home spaces. Home professionals like interior architects and room planners are increasingly acknowledging the mettle of this no-frills material in imparting a variety of textures & visual effects to create the overall design of different spaces and brainstorm room ideas.

Mexico based architect house TREVINO.CHABRAND/ TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA offers some truly inspiring design ideas for both exterior and interior home spaces, incorporating stone to shape up elegant functional spaces with a striking design format. In this article, homify presents you with some amazing concepts wherein stone has been employed in different ways to give you absolutely smashing home spaces with plenty of ideas to copy. Take a good look!