Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 Simple tricks to improve your living room

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
Loading admin actions …

If you are bored of your living room decor, renovating it into a completely new Avatar is a great idea. Along with elevating the lifestyle, it will impart a new ambience to the entire house.

Today, we have for you, several fantastic ideas that can be an inspiration for your new living room design. So, let’s start with some fresh, modern, and innovative ideas for the living room.

1. ​Incorporates textiles

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Living room Purple/Violet
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

 A set of cushion with different colours and patterns will not just add the fun element, but also elevate the comfort level of the space.

​2. Lighting is essential

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern Living Room Glass Beige
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

Use natural light to brighten your home. For more uplifting details, you can also opt for spotlights and lamps.

3. ​Dare to mix different styles

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

You can obtain a modern style for your living room by combining several decorative elements like table designs, sofa, and cabinets.

4. ​Paint it white

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

A small room painted in white increases the visual sense of space and make it more luminous. Here everything, including the sofa is soaked in white.

5. ​Manage the layout of the hall

WHITE TREE , Artichok Design Artichok Design Living room White
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

A lot of different elements enhance the beauty of this house and that too without obstructing the positive energy. Sofa, side stands, dressers, tables, everything is in the right place.

6. ​Artworks

Living Room Wall Paper Ghar360
Ghar360

Living Room Wall Paper

Ghar360
Ghar360
Ghar360

 The striking feature of this room is a huge artwork hanging on the front wall. There is a sign of elegance, sensitivity, and it clearly shows the love for creativity.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. ​Presence of wood

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors Living room open space kitchen,living room,small,dining,kitchen,country
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

Wood is one noble element that guarantees a welcoming atmosphere in your home. Combine it with elegant styles to give it a natural touch.

​8. Lean on a differentiator

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern Living Room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

In case, you have everything in your living room; try to bring in a differentiator. It can be anything like a floor lamp or table.

​9. A set of textures and colours

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This living is a perfect combination of beautiful colours and textures. Stone, wood or concrete, every element  is balanced appropriately.

10. ​Neutral and soft tones

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern Living Room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Neutral and soft tones are the key to a comfortable home and the designers of this house prove it.

​11. For family time

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern Living Room Wood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

For a family who likes to spend a lot of time together, it is a great idea to place some good sofas in a spacious room.

12. ​Betting on a pavement

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern Living Room
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

It’s an excellent suggestion to bet on the pavement to make the room a living heaven. Sometimes small details make the difference

13. Small details

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern Living Room
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

Even small details have the capacity to transform the interior of your living room. The yellow sofa and green grass is the show stealer of this room.

​14. Natural light entry

Ocean One | Lei Yue Mun | Hong Kong , Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Living room
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

If your room is small, natural light entries will do the job. As an extended feature, choose light colours to enhance the feeling of space

15. ​Include plants

Pudding sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue sofa,velvet,living room,blue
Loaf

Pudding sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Plants are a sign of livelihood and it will bring a touch of refreshing lifestyle and natural environment in the room.

16. ​A substitute for wall

Interiorismo, KAUS KAUS Modern Living Room
KAUS

KAUS
KAUS
KAUS

Duplicating the original wall is a great idea to add magnificence to your room. Attractive wallpapers and decorative painting can also be opted as a replacement.

​17. Vibrant colours

Living Room Sofa Area Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Living Room Sofa Area

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Don’t be afraid of vibrant colour as even the red and yellow can add a character to the living room.

18. ​Different shades

Living, Els Home Els Home Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Multicolored
Els Home

Els Home
Els Home
Els Home

Neither to vibrant nor too soft, just go with a mix of colour for adding charm to your living room.

​19. Don’t ignore the carpets

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern Living Room
FLAM RUGS

FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS

Never underestimate the carpet in your house as it can contribute to bringing the desired transition to your house.

20. ​Do you like chimneys?

Casa 57 Casa Fuerte, Prototipo Arquitectos Prototipo Arquitectos Modern Living Room
Prototipo Arquitectos

Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos

A clean and easy fireplace like this can give you the most comforting spot for a meeting.

Click here for some more surprising ideas.

15 bathroom wall finishes that really speak for themselves!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks