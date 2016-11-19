19 Simple tricks to improve your living room

If you are bored of your living room decor, renovating it into a completely new Avatar is a great idea. Along with elevating the lifestyle, it will impart a new ambience to the entire house.
Today, we have for you, several fantastic ideas that can be an inspiration for your new living room design. So, let’s start with some fresh, modern, and innovative ideas for the living room.
A set of cushion with different colours and patterns will not just add the fun element, but also elevate the comfort level of the space.
Use natural light to brighten your home. For more uplifting details, you can also opt for spotlights and lamps.
You can obtain a modern style for your living room by combining several decorative elements like table designs, sofa, and cabinets.
A small room painted in white increases the visual sense of space and make it more luminous. Here everything, including the sofa is soaked in white.
A lot of different elements enhance the beauty of this house and that too without obstructing the positive energy. Sofa, side stands, dressers, tables, everything is in the right place.
The striking feature of this room is a huge artwork hanging on the front wall. There is a sign of elegance, sensitivity, and it clearly shows the love for creativity.
Wood is one noble element that guarantees a welcoming atmosphere in your home. Combine it with elegant styles to give it a natural touch.
In case, you have everything in your living room; try to bring in a differentiator. It can be anything like a floor lamp or table.
This living is a perfect combination of beautiful colours and textures. Stone, wood or concrete, every element is balanced appropriately.
Neutral and soft tones are the key to a comfortable home and the designers of this house prove it.
For a family who likes to spend a lot of time together, it is a great idea to place some good sofas in a spacious room.
It’s an excellent suggestion to bet on the pavement to make the room a living heaven. Sometimes small details make the difference
Even small details have the capacity to transform the interior of your living room. The yellow sofa and green grass is the show stealer of this room.
If your room is small, natural light entries will do the job. As an extended feature, choose light colours to enhance the feeling of space
Plants are a sign of livelihood and it will bring a touch of refreshing lifestyle and natural environment in the room.
Duplicating the original wall is a great idea to add magnificence to your room. Attractive wallpapers and decorative painting can also be opted as a replacement.
Don’t be afraid of vibrant colour as even the red and yellow can add a character to the living room.
Neither to vibrant nor too soft, just go with a mix of colour for adding charm to your living room.
Never underestimate the carpet in your house as it can contribute to bringing the desired transition to your house.
A clean and easy fireplace like this can give you the most comforting spot for a meeting.
