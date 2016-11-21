Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 patios that will make you want to update your home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Muebles de Jardín, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Living roomStools & chairs Solid Wood White
Loading admin actions …

The porch or patio is the most precious part of the house at the time when the warm weather arrives. To spend a great time with friends and or family, it does not take much: all you need is a covered outdoor space where you can place a table and some comfortable chairs. Such an outdoor space is an amazing addition to any home, and will instantly increase both the aesthetic and practical value of your garden and property as a whole.

There are different types of patios, and you can even build a porch or paved corner in your garden. The use of the patio, however, will be much more functional if it is located near the kitchen, as it usually is a space where people sit to eat and enjoy the outdoors. 

Today, we want to give some examples that will inspire you. Surely you will find one such example that will make you feel like you want to go shopping for yard materials as soon as possible! 

1. Contemporary armchairs.

CASA TECTÓNICA EN TIGRE, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Rustic style house
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

This patio is located as a continuation of the indoor living space, and is accessed after passing through a pair of sliding doors. It has a practically smooth cement floor, flat roof with a fan, and a set of modern armchairs with upholstery that was also used to dress the coffee table in naval canvas. The sector was supplemented by the inclusion of several large-sized planters with palm trees and broad-leaf plants that fill the corners with green and vital energy.

2. Pergola plants.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this proposal, the architects mixed a gallery and patio, as it is located between two building blocks. It has a pergola of white suspenders, including a vine filled with green. 

3. Simple warmth.

ALARO, ignacio goiria ignacio goiria Mediterranean style house
ignacio goiria

ignacio goiria
ignacio goiria
ignacio goiria

This patio space is all warmth thanks to the beige ceramic floor, walls painted in a similar tone, and a series of columns covered in sand-colored stone. The shutters and the interior ceiling of the patio have wooden elements which also adds charm. 

4. A roof to enjoy.

Casa Silvia y Omar, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern Garden
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

The patio in this image was built using a space that ran along the side of the living room. A sloping roof of white poly-carbonate was mounted on a wooden structure was installed. This sector was coated with a wooden deck and includes a sector where a set of stone and rustic plants are located.

5. Classic.

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style garden
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

This patio is the classic style that can be found in many gardens. It has a practical bordered ceramic floor, starting with a stone path that intersects with the lawn. The roof is supported by colonial beams and columns of natural logs.

6. Impressive structure.

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Reading. homify Modern Garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Reading.

homify
homify
homify

This modern patio has wide floor planks in dark hardwood. Above them, we can see a double set of garden furniture and contrasting dark synthetic rattan cushions of a violet hue. The star of this proposal is undoubtedly the metal cover in double height, with tall columns and a succession of separate straps together to let the light in. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Small spaces utilized.

Muebles de Jardín, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Living roomStools & chairs Solid Wood White
Mundo Garden

Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden

This gallery has two well-defined areas, one for eating and one by the pool to sit in the rocking chairs and enjoy the outdoors. The whole sector is mounted on a raised wooden deck with straps and inlaid lights at floor level. 

8. Sober design.

Casa Clásica Moderna sobre el golf , Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Modern Houses
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

This spacious patio is all about neatness and tidiness. It has a white floor made of micro-cement with aluminum used to mark the boundary of the lower level of the terrace. To the side, we can also see a sparkling blue pool with some greenery. 

9. As in a boat.

Importante propiedad frente al lago, Liliana almada Propiedades Liliana almada Propiedades Classic style conservatory
Liliana almada Propiedades

Liliana almada Propiedades
Liliana almada Propiedades
Liliana almada Propiedades

This spectacular patio was placed on a large balcony and a fully glazed enclosure with a structure of metalwork. The floor is comprised of uneven gray flagstone, on which some furniture will provide every temptation to sit and admire the scenery.

10. A transparent paradise.

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

This most romantic of patios is organized with a structure of wooden beams on which flat, transparent poly-carbonate plates  let you view the sky as if it were outdoors. This resource allows you the time to be outdoors and still have protection from rain, dew and moisture. The floor is covered with strips of synthetic deck, and side curtains were added to sift the visuals and eventually stop the passage of insects and the wind.

We are sure you found plenty of inspiration in this list, but if you want something more specific, take a look at these great ideas for a small patio in particular. 

8 ways plants inject new life into your home
Which patio did you like the most and why?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks