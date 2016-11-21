10 patios that will make you want to update your home

The porch or patio is the most precious part of the house at the time when the warm weather arrives. To spend a great time with friends and or family, it does not take much: all you need is a covered outdoor space where you can place a table and some comfortable chairs. Such an outdoor space is an amazing addition to any home, and will instantly increase both the aesthetic and practical value of your garden and property as a whole.

There are different types of patios, and you can even build a porch or paved corner in your garden. The use of the patio, however, will be much more functional if it is located near the kitchen, as it usually is a space where people sit to eat and enjoy the outdoors.

Today, we want to give some examples that will inspire you. Surely you will find one such example that will make you feel like you want to go shopping for yard materials as soon as possible!