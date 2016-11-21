10 spectacular kitchen-dining rooms

The passage of time has brought some innovations and advantages in the field of architectural design of private homes. Gradually, integrated spaces are gaining ground, and what once seemed impossible and unnecessary, today is a reality that makes many happy.

Those with smaller spaces benefits from the merging of sections of the house to maximize space or at least have the appearance thereof. In addition, it is a fact that modern life is fast-paced, and we always ask that mobility within households is more practical and convenient, saving us from divisions and walls that no longer make sense.

Here at homify, we want you to always be aware of all the trends of interior design, so we want to offer a glimpse of ten examples of integrated dining rooms and kitchens that you cannot miss. They are pure inspiration!