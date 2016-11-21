Your browser is out-of-date.

10 spectacular kitchen-dining rooms

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
空間の凹凸を活かしたカラフルな家, nuリノベーション nuリノベーション Kitchen
The passage of time has brought some innovations and advantages in the field of architectural design of private homes. Gradually, integrated spaces are gaining ground, and what once seemed impossible and unnecessary, today is a reality that makes many happy.

Those with smaller spaces benefits from the merging of sections of the house to maximize space or at least have the appearance thereof. In addition, it is a fact that modern life is fast-paced, and we always ask that mobility within households is more practical and convenient, saving us from divisions and walls that no longer make sense. 

Here at homify, we want you to always be aware of all the trends of interior design, so we want to offer a glimpse of ten examples of integrated dining rooms and kitchens that you cannot miss. They are pure inspiration! 

1. Colors.

Design & Render livingroom – arredamento S.Agata Militello (ME) , Santoro Design Render Santoro Design Render Modern Kitchen
Santoro Design Render

Santoro Design Render
Santoro Design Render
Santoro Design Render

A color contrast is a very clever solution to make the difference clear. This is to mark different territories and generate dynamism in the composition. Black and white get along very well in this regard. The intervention of another color is also welcome to give a distinctive note, which is lovely.

2. Conductive element.

Park House, Kitchen Pygmalion Interiors KitchenAccessories & textiles
Pygmalion Interiors

Park House, Kitchen

Pygmalion Interiors
Pygmalion Interiors
Pygmalion Interiors

In design there are many ways to express integration. One is that a structure of the space is unified. 

In the case of the coupled kitchen and dining room, a kitchen island is the factor used to connect the two spaces, since both sides can take advantage of it and use it functionally.

3. Chromatic harmony.

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Kitchen
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

The decision to integrate the kitchen into the dining room makes us think whether you want to keep a unique decorative style for both or rather play with the distinctiveness of each.

If we choose the first, the palette will be the same as not to create contrast, but rather balance. 

4. Practical solutions.

QG do Chef - Casa Cor 2014 , Sandro Jasnievez Arquitetura Sandro Jasnievez Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Sandro Jasnievez Arquitetura

Sandro Jasnievez Arquitetura
Sandro Jasnievez Arquitetura
Sandro Jasnievez Arquitetura

Not everything is a paradise when we are in favor of the integration of these two environments. One of the drawbacks that we will be presented with when not putting up walls to separate sectors, is the subject of odors. As we know, the kitchen is the kingdom of aromas, vapors and smoke. A solution that will solve future problems, is the use of a great extractor.

5. Continuous movements.

Studio 39 m² Brooklin, Carina Dal Fabbro Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda Carina Dal Fabbro Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda Modern Kitchen MDF White
Carina Dal Fabbro Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda

Carina Dal Fabbro Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda
Carina Dal Fabbro Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda
Carina Dal Fabbro Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda

Facilitating the mobility of people inside the house is one of the points that makes integrated kitchens flourish and mature with such splendor.

6. Identities.

Rauchkuchlhaus auf der Seewiese am Schliersee, vonMeierMohr Architekten vonMeierMohr Architekten Modern Living Room
vonMeierMohr Architekten

vonMeierMohr Architekten
vonMeierMohr Architekten
vonMeierMohr Architekten

When it comes to the integration of these two areas of the house, there is also a need to differentiate between them even if they are united. This is possible to achieve in different ways. One such way is to make the floors look different. It need not be another base coat, but only with the addition of a rug for the dining room will mark its identity.

7. Light for everyone.

Refúgio do Homem do Mar, Jean Felix Arquitetura Jean Felix Arquitetura Eclectic style dining room Bamboo Brown
Jean Felix Arquitetura

Jean Felix Arquitetura
Jean Felix Arquitetura
Jean Felix Arquitetura

An important point to consider when integrating these two sectors of the house is the lighting. The needs in each area are different, even if they are unified. When sitting down to eat at the table, although we like to see clearly what's before us, we will feel better in a calm and welcoming light. The kitchen, however, have other rules because we are active, very alert and attentive to detail.

8. Open bar.

CASA RC, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern Kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

An element that has become popular in interior design for kitchens and installed with great comfort among consumers, are bars.

Sometimes they are extensions of an allowance or in other cases, out of a side wall. The good thing about this structure is that it is not completely solid, making it possible of a division, but space is combined and integrated so that the energy will flow freely.

9. Matter of logic.

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, SAS SAS Eclectic style dining room
SAS

SAS
SAS
SAS

When we do not have plenty of space in our house and we cannot unleash our decorative spirit because we are limited, it is good to appeal to tactics that help make more integrated environments. Round shapes and curves take less and give a feeling of closeness.

10. More and more.

空間の凹凸を活かしたカラフルな家, nuリノベーション nuリノベーション Kitchen
nuリノベーション

nuリノベーション
nuリノベーション
nuリノベーション

When we choose an integrated kitchen, we open a door that previously seemed closed, and suddenly it seems that everything is bigger and roomier. We can hardly believe how we can breathe more air and the sense of sight expands.

These integrated kitchens and dining rooms are all winners. If you do feel like you need to divide an open-plan space like this, take a look at these 7 super creative ways to divide rooms without walls.

An ultramodern home with a stylish vibe
Which one of these kitchen-dining room combinations would you want for your home?

