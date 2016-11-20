Your browser is out-of-date.

13 easy ways to have a modern kitchen

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Loading admin actions …

The  kitchen is one of the most important areas in any home, because it is where food is found and often also where it is prepared, consumed and enjoyed.

A good kitchen does not have to be just a place where you can cook comfortably, a good kitchen also needs high quality products and features that guarantee you can get the best experience out of it. However, to create the stunning kitchen of your dreams does not mean you have to wait to build up a huge budget to get a bigger house. A modern kitchen which is also extremely stylish is entirely possible with the use of a few simple tricks.

If it has long been your desire to take your cooking to another level, do not miss these tips that will improve your cooking space in only a few steps. Once your culinary environment is up to the highest standard, your ambitions will surely follow. Let's take a look at what modern kitchen should be…

1. Ceramics.

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern Kitchen
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Ceramics in the kitchen helps to make it look more spacious and clean, details that make for a more comfortable atmosphere.

2. A good kitchen.

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

A kitchen that suits our preferences when cooking can make our lives easier, but also what's also important is it is easy to clean and easier to always have shiny and modern surfaces.

3. Use every centimeter.

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern Kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Knowing how to manage space and have furniture that fit the dimensions of our kitchen is essential, and it is important to take into account every inch of the kitchen. Custom-made furniture is a great way to do this.

4. Shelves.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using shelves is an efficient way to achieve higher order, and it is best when much space is needed to have several of these.

5. All black.

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Opt for neutral colors like white and black to ensure a simple and elegant kitchen.

6. Details that pop.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choosing neutral colors can give us a great base to then give life to through color elements in the form of furniture, such as this red bar, or decorative details.

7. Functional spaces.

the "andér-MATT" project (showroom 2015) , Archidé SA interior design Archidé SA interior design KitchenElectronics
Archidé SA interior design

Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

When designing your kitchen, it is best to follow the preferences and tastes you have. And functional design does not lose to style. 

8. More than just an extractor.

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Modern Kitchen
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

The extractor cannot be left out. If you do not have it yet, we recommend choosing one with personality that can become the protagonist of the kitchen!

9. Extra help.

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Choosing furniture designs that have extensions, like this retractable chopping board, extremely functional, especially for small kitchens.

10.Order.

SieMatic ALUMINIUM INNENAUSSTATTUNG, Designstudio speziell® Designstudio speziell® KitchenStorage
Designstudio speziell®

Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®

The style of the kitchen goes beyond what elements it has, and a detail that is important is to maintain order. A kitchen that looks clean and tidy stands alone.

11. Invest in materials.

Apartamento .RF, Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Modern Kitchen
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

Having quality materials is one of the best investments, and a kitchen with a countertop or worn walls is a sad kitchen. Good quality materials will last a long time, and you will see that investing in appliances and materials will pay out sooner than later. 

12. A warm corner.

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura Sarau Arquitetura Modern Dining Room
Sarau Arquitetura

Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

A kitchen should be cozy in order to inspire us to cook. Art or stand out pieces can bring life to a kitchen. And let's not forget plants too. 

13. Details with personality.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Crockery with personality is a great touch that will not go unnoticed. 

We think you are sure to find plenty inspiration in this list, but here is another ideabook you will love: 10 irresistible kitchen counterssuit your choice!

Did you find our list useful? What would you add?

