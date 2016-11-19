Your browser is out-of-date.

15 modern grid designs for your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern Houses
While preparing the blueprint when designing a home, an architect has to take different factors into consideration including the neighborhood & safety. Gates, grills, fences & railings are employed at different locations towards the exterior of the house as well as some interior ones facing outdoor spaces- balcony, frontage, backyard, windows and spaces like poolside & terraces- to safeguard the privacy of the dwelling and ensure its safety.

Be it a traditional or a modern home, ventilators and windows have always been significant elements of our homes. Those gaps in the wall, that allow for great views, cool breeze, warm sunshine and earthy smell of rainwater to trickle in, form our connection to the outside world while we are lazing in our bedrooms. These days, architects are coming up with innovative styles for window grids that are not restricted to iron rods; many novel materials & formats are being explored to serve as a protective shield for securing our home spaces in a visually sound manner.

Today homify brings to you 15 inspiring modern grid styles that suit the architectural design adorning different facades & outdoor spaces of the home. Have a look! 

1. Rustic accents of wrought iron—evergreen versatility for design

homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Geometric sophistication with eclectic elegance

SAN MARINO I BH, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Eclectic style houses Blue
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

3. Modern block pattern—fascinating mix of solid & hollow

Casa Habitación, RJ Arquitectos RJ Arquitectos Modern Houses
RJ Arquitectos

RJ Arquitectos
RJ Arquitectos
RJ Arquitectos

4. Keeping unwanted peeks at bay with metallic shutters – perfectly appealing shield

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern Living Room
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

5. Well-lit snug privacy with wooden panels

homify Modern Houses Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Rotating panels—alternating styles for modishly safe facade

homify Modern Houses Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Classic wrought iron bars for delicate colonial details

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

8. Horizontal bar shield for maximizing appealing views in minimalistic character

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist house
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

9. Homespun woody charm with a guarding blend of vertical & horizontal bars

homify Windows & doors Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Novelty of solid guard and high horizontal slits

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern Houses Marble White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

11. Privately comfy behind large jazzy shields of solid wood or stainless steel

Casa J&J, [TT ARQUITECTOS] [TT ARQUITECTOS] Modern Houses
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

12. Walled in secure warmth of wooden blinds—safety with sun-shield

Casa JA Cholul, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

13. Gracefully unconventional guard – mettle in mellow

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern Garage and Shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

14. Custom design in classic style—good old metal is always in vogue

Ogrodzenia tradycyjne, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

15. Privy to natural light and fresh air- louvered balcony

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern Houses
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
Alluring aspects of a fabulous home
What novel grid style does your cozy home boast of? We wanna know, tell us in the comment section! 

