15 modern grid designs for your home

While preparing the blueprint when designing a home, an architect has to take different factors into consideration including the neighborhood & safety. Gates, grills, fences & railings are employed at different locations towards the exterior of the house as well as some interior ones facing outdoor spaces- balcony, frontage, backyard, windows and spaces like poolside & terraces- to safeguard the privacy of the dwelling and ensure its safety.

Be it a traditional or a modern home, ventilators and windows have always been significant elements of our homes. Those gaps in the wall, that allow for great views, cool breeze, warm sunshine and earthy smell of rainwater to trickle in, form our connection to the outside world while we are lazing in our bedrooms. These days, architects are coming up with innovative styles for window grids that are not restricted to iron rods; many novel materials & formats are being explored to serve as a protective shield for securing our home spaces in a visually sound manner.

Today homify brings to you 15 inspiring modern grid styles that suit the architectural design adorning different facades & outdoor spaces of the home. Have a look!