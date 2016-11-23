5 stylish kitchenettes

Wherever room for property development is limited – and there are few modern cities where space isn't at a premium – the solution is to build up and have smaller interiors. However, urban living doesn't have to mean unmanageable, cramped conditions when it comes to housing. These days, good interior architects know how to squeeze maximum comfort, functionality and style out of.. well, out of a tight squeeze.

These kitchens, small enough to qualify – with no belittlement intended – as kitchenettes, come from homes in The Land of the Rising Sun, Japan, a country where where land is as precious as gold. Domestic properties in Japan are famous for their diminutive size, but this characterization is a little unfair – Japanese architecture is ingenious when it comes to minimalist design that is as practical as it is beautiful. Small in footprint, the installation of these kitchens has been overseen by experienced kitchen planners, rendering them completely capable of cooking up a storm of inspirational design ideas.