36 ideas for a minimalist style that only people with taste can love

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Living room
Minimalism is definitely a way of life and suitable to a few. We say this because we live in a very materialistic world where we naturally want to own things and collect things that we have become attached to. But the minimalist style is about functionality combined with aesthetic. It is a great way to get your home and life in order, it is definitely a philosophical way of living. But the real question is, how to achieve this style? How to adapt that to your home? We can follow some of its rules, such as the use of the color white and or a neutral color palette, another is access to natural light. 

Want to know more about what constitutes as a minimalist style? What we did for you in this ideabook was to take our professionals opinions and get you tips on how to achieve this decor in your home. Shall we? 

1. The kitchen that synthesizes all the elements

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Kitchen
RO|a_

RO|a_
RO|a_
RO|a_

2. The perfect minimalist life

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

3. Impressive minimal stairs

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Serenella Pari design

Serenella Pari design
Serenella Pari design
Serenella Pari design

4. The big kitchen that hides it all

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
Mobilificio Marchese

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

5. The minimal solution for dividing the entrance area

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

6. Minimal kitchen with contrasting neutrals

viavenezia, ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN Kitchen Wood White
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN

ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN

7. The clever division between the bedroom and the living room

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

8. The timeless, minimalist bathroom

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. L-shaped minimal kitchen

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Kitchen
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

10. White walls and cement pavement

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

11. Open and minimalist space

Z House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Living room Wood
EXiT architetti associati

Z House

EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

12. Living room with wood and some black color furniture

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Living room
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

Here is another ideabook that you will like: 27 black and white designs for your home

13. A minimal bathroom with large mirror

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

14. The loft in minimalist style

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist house
moovdesign

moovdesign
moovdesign
moovdesign

15. The small kitchen with a bar

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Kitchen
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

16. Lighting from the ceiling

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

17. The bathroom and its simple lines

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist style bathroom
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

18. An open space with a double bed

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Tempered glass shower box

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimalist style bathroom
Edoardo Pennazio

Edoardo Pennazio
Edoardo Pennazio
Edoardo Pennazio

20. A solution for a studio

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

21. Minimal style kitchen for a large family

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Kitchen White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

22. Living room all white: minimalist

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Living room
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

23. Bathroom in white and beige

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

24. Minimal linear kitchen

Casa A&C, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Kitchen
Giuseppina PIZZO

Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO

25. The tub

case Bircat, Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Minimalist style bathroom
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

You might like to read this ideabook: 9 small spaces with big style

26. Low budget minimal solution

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Living room
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

27. Two story flat

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Bathroom with contrasting colors

CASA C+D, 3C+M architettura 3C+M architettura Minimalist style bathroom
3C+M architettura

3C+M architettura
3C+M architettura
3C+M architettura

29. The minimal solution to separate the kitchen

homify Kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. The room with a bathroom

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom Beige
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

31. The room with a bath

Villa vista mare a Bergeggi (SV), Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Minimalist bedroom
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

32. The minimalist kitchen with a long balcony

RIQUALIFICAZIONE DI UN LOTTO GOTICO, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI Kitchen
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI

STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI

33. The space saving solution for the hallway

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

34. The storage saving solution for the bedroom

Loft DUQUE DE ALBA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

35. The terrace with modern furniture

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Patios & Decks
Mobilificio Marchese

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

36. The terrace with wooden flooring and minimalist furniture

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Patios & Decks Wood
studioSAL_14

studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14

And another gem ideabook: 7 apartments that make minimalism magnificent

Creatively chic: a home with some serious quirkiness
What do you think of the minimalist lifestyle? Could you adapt to it? 

