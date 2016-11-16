36 ideas for a minimalist style that only people with taste can love

Minimalism is definitely a way of life and suitable to a few. We say this because we live in a very materialistic world where we naturally want to own things and collect things that we have become attached to. But the minimalist style is about functionality combined with aesthetic. It is a great way to get your home and life in order, it is definitely a philosophical way of living. But the real question is, how to achieve this style? How to adapt that to your home? We can follow some of its rules, such as the use of the color white and or a neutral color palette, another is access to natural light.

Want to know more about what constitutes as a minimalist style? What we did for you in this ideabook was to take our professionals opinions and get you tips on how to achieve this decor in your home. Shall we?