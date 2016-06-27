A contemporary ergonomic abode

On Kyūshū Island, sits Munakata City within the Fukuoka Prefecture. This south west district is the setting today for a truly unique and interesting project; OKK House, designed by ar-tect design, is a brilliantly innovative combination of astute construction methods, and aesthetic architectural nous.

As a large freestanding dwelling, the home sits over two levels, and features a high quality construction of thermal bricks. Completed in October 2013, we are privileged to take a rare tour inside this striking and stunning abode.

Check out the images below, and journey into a liveable, yet highly intriguing home, while getting some ideas and inspiration for your own domestic spaces…