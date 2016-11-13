Top 5: from great home tips to fabulous makeovers

This week we have had many ideabooks about homes, home makeovers, tips on what to do and what not to do, but this morning we bring you the top 5 articles of the week, chosen by you. Here is your chance to re-read some of them or find new ones. We start with the big Kahuna of them, a fantastic house with plans and work our way down to bed ideas for you and your family. Shall we?
This traditional cottage is a surprising 1600 ft² and it was built for only 65 thousand Dollars. The architects behind the project are Studio ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMÓW. The cottage has a traditional look but with all the modern comforts.
In this article we will show you how this house was put together, including floor plans, garage, yard and garden. You will love the look of the finished product. Take a look!
Whether you are a shoe fanatic or simply have a busy family home, you must have noticed how quickly you can get overrun by footwear! We suppose it wouldn't be so bad if it always smelt fresh, but when you have shoes en mass and nowhere to effectively stow them away, the impact gets a little overwhelming! Hallways suddenly feel cluttered, wardrobes are spilling open and before you know it, you can't cope anymore! We don't want you to suffer this fate, so have taken a look at how interior designers have been solving the shoe-storage conundrum for their clients, in a bid to reveal all their secrets to you.
Take a look at these clever solutions by clicking here.
At the end of a long, hard day, we all simply want to spend some time in the bathroom to wash ourselves of the day's debris. Now, imagine you get to your bathroom after just such an exhausting day and start to carefully remove your makeup, when you turn the shower faucets to start your soothing cleansing process. It seems, however, that the taps aren't working quite right and you can't manage the temperature, the tiles below your feet are crumbling and unsightly, and you start to feel claustrophobic in the tiny space available to you. That doesn't sound very relaxing at all, does it?
If you want to enjoy this time, absolutely high standards of cleanliness and a bright bathroom is required, from the lighting to the material and color choice to be considered. If this is not the case in your bathroom, it does not mean that you have to put up with it! You can always go ahead and transform the entire space, regardless of its size. Therefore, we bring you a list of 5 incredible bathroom transformations, all of which were done in modest dimensions. We are sure you'll not be disappointed, but in fact inspired by our selection. To read this article, click here.
The presentation of a home is paramount to create that first great impression. And the right lighting plays a big part in making your house look the best it can. The type of lights that you choose, how many you want, and where you choose to install them, all have a major impact on how welcoming and inviting your house is to guests.
Whether it's adding a line of lights low on a garden wall, or using colored lights to create a dramatic and sensational look, a home can always benefit from a few more light bulbs. We take a look at how these 15 homes have used lights to make their outdoor areas and exteriors warm, enchanting and inviting, year round. For this article, click here.
The number of bed styles out there is simply limitless and knowing which you want in your master suite can be a really tough decision to make! We've found some truly unique, breathtakingly beautiful and wonderfully restful bed examples to show you, so if you've been struggling to settle on an idea, prepare to make up your mind! We think you might even want to get your interior designer on the phone, to revamp your bedroom to fit with your chosen bed, as trust us, some of these are… unusual and need a design scheme to match! Click here to see them!