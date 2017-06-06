When you grow up, your tastes change and become more mature. This goes for food, music, and activities but it also applies to your home as well. As a teenager you may have had tons of posters of your favorite bands. In college you may have had bean bag chairs and eclectic furniture in the living room. When you hit your 20s you were trying to be more mature but probably ended up with the same brand furniture store that everyone had because it was the only thing you could afford. But now that you're in your 30s and more established in life it's time to change your decor just as you have changed throughout the years. Below are thirty things that you shouldn't have in your home if you're over thirty, so buckle in and prepare to get rid of some stuff!

Life hacking: 30 things you shouldn't have in your home if you're over 30