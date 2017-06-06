Your browser is out-of-date.

Life hacking: 30 things you shouldn't have in your home if you're over 30

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern Kitchen
When you grow up, your tastes change and become more mature. This goes for food, music, and activities but it also applies to your home as well. As a teenager you may have had tons of posters of your favorite bands. In college you may have had bean bag chairs  and eclectic furniture in the living room. When you hit your 20s you were trying to be more mature but probably ended up with the same brand furniture store that everyone had because it was the only thing you could afford. But now that you're in your 30s and more established in life it's time to change your decor just as you have changed throughout the years. Below are thirty things that you shouldn't have in your home if you're over thirty, so buckle in and prepare to get rid of some stuff!

1. Diplomas and certificates are meant for the office not your everyday living decor.

Residência MB, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Modern Living Room
2. Plastic chairs are a no-no, whether they're inside or outside. They look cheap and now you make more money to afford better furniture.

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Garden Stone
3. A messy kitchen makes you look like a teenager. Keep it neat and tidy.

homify Modern Kitchen
4. A patio that has nothing shows that you don't care. Add a bit of flair with some wooden furniture, no matter how small your space is.

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
5. If you have bare walls it looks like you just moved in. Add some flair with your decor and make your home feel like a home.

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
6. Everything in your kitchen should match—no mismatched dishes or silverware.

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern Kitchen
7. If you don't have any furniture, invest in some good quality furniture so your guests don't have to sit on the floor.

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco Tout Simplement Déco
8. Now that you have your own place, good quality duvets and quilts are essential for your home.

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
9. A bland and boring entryway doesn't welcome guests. Spruce up the space with plants, lights, or anything that gives it some flavor.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Windows and Doors
10. Only young people are scared to have plants in their home, so get some greenery in your space to improve your style and the air quality!

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern Bathroom
11. Maintaining your home and keeping it looking fresh shows that you care about what your home looks like! Do away with dingy walls and cracks.

homify Modern Houses
12. If you have clutter in your home, get rid of it immediately. Not only does it make the space feel unclean but it also looks smaller.

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
13. We always say lighting is key, so if your space is dark invest in some good quality lighting to show off your home.

homify
14. Plastic cabinets are for people who can't take care of a kitchen. Invest in good quality wooden cabinets for a sophisticated look in your kitchen.

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
15. If your flooring looks too plastic and outdated, replace it with hardwood or newer wooden tiles that look almost like the real thing!

homify
16. If traditional plants are too high maintenance for you, opt for easier to maintain plans like succulents and cacti. Don't leave dead plants around the home!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
17. Eclectic furniture can look elegant but if your furniture is a mismatch of stuff that you've accumulated over the years then it's time for some new items!

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
18. A messy office is not one of an adult. Keep things organized and in their place for a sleek look!

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Study/office
19. If your bedroom looks like it belongs to a teenager then it's time to update it for a more modern and sleek look.

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
20. Loose and hanging wires make a home feel messy and unorganized. Tuck these wires away to create a clean looking space.

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
21. Unidentified stains are a way to deter guests and make your home feel dingy. Clean the up or replace with new flooring!

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER
22. Exposed light bulbs make a home feel unfinished. Purchase new lighting or put a pendant or shade on these bulbs to give the room new life.

homify Modern Bathroom
23. Sliding doors are a thing of the past! Take these out and create a modern floor plan for your home.

homify
24. Replace your boring backsplash with a sleek and modern one to create a grown-up kitchen.

Remodelação de Apartamento, Braço de Prata , Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern Kitchen
25. Having an organized pantry and spice rack is a must for a grown up home, so you can easily find everything you need to make a great meal!

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Kitchen kitchen,kitchen pantry,kitchen larder,painted kitchen,kitchen cabinet,bespoke kitchen,designer kitchen,storage
26. Not having a TV stand is very reminiscent of the college years. Invest in a good TV stand, maybe even one to hold all the books!

Rifugio urbano, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Living room
27. Curtains should be a complement to the space, not stand out piece. Get rid of the bright and patterned fabric and opt for a nice solid color or with a subtle pattern. Or invest in another form of shade completely, like blinds.

Rénovation Asnières sur Seine, Alice Bizien Alice Bizien
28. Invest in good quality cookware that will last you for a long time. Get rid of the mismatched pots and pans given to you by friends and family.

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern Kitchen Black kitchen,extraction,kitchen floor
29. An organized garage makes for a happy space. Garages can be used for many things so keep it free of clutter and don't use it as junk storage!

Great customer testimonial from this happy Garageflex customer in Middlesex Garageflex Garage/shed garageflex,case study,bike rack,bike storage,golf storage,workbench,wall cabinets,garage storage,resin floor
30. Most of all, remember to put your own sense of style into your space to create a cozy and inviting home!

homify Living Room
