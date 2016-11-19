7 modern kitchen sinks with a rustic touch

For those who love to cook, a good sink, enough counter space, and a comfortable work area are all essential elements for the kitchen. This comes as no surprise, as the kitchen is the place where we select, wash and carefully prepare the food we are cooking, and naturally we always want to create meals that will make us and our family savor every bite. There are also those who only spends time in the kitchen when it is necessary, but who nevertheless seeks that this space is attractive and modern.

Whichever one of these you are, we have no doubt that you would appreciate an attractive and modern kitchen. Kitchens are, however, also rooms which work very well with the rustic design style, and when you combine modern with a touch of rustic, you definitely have a space that is a culinary winner. If you don't believe us, just take a look at these 7 great examples of kitchen sinks that got it right…