A modern cabin in the woods

Do you ever wish that you could just get away from it all and retreat to a cabin in the woods? We do, all the time, so imagine our delight when we came upon this beautiful rustic build! Not only does this house benefit from a simply breathtaking location, it has also sought to include as much natural wood as possible throughout the interior as well, making this a truly harmonious build! You can really tell just how au fait the architect in charge was with a more organic style of design and just wait until you see the kitchen…
We can feel the stresses of a long and tiring day simply melting away just by looking at this gorgeous house, so imagine how it must feel to arrive back here every evening! The perfect blend of traditional log cabin styling and modern finishes, this exterior promises a lot about the interior and we just know it won't disappoint!
Wouldn't you just love to find yourself out here, taking in some fresh air? Built up on a traditional cabin platform, it makes sense that the house would offer a beautiful terrace, but this wraparound design, that goes all the way to the front door, really is something special and with all the warm lighting in place, makes the house seem wonderfully inviting too.
We did warn you that this kitchen would blow your minds and here it is! Part of an open plan ground floor, it nestles in the corner nicely and thanks to being constructed exclusively from wood, despite the cabinets sectioning it off, you don't notice the segregation at all! We might need a closer look!
If this isn't a perfect demonstration of why bespoke cabinets are such a fabulous investment, we don't know what is! Perfectly proportional to the space, these cabinets really do blend win with the floor to create a seamless expanse of natural material that fills the home with warmth and reminds us of the location. Those simple pendulum lights are the perfect finishing touch too!
We can picture how wonderful it must be to come together and enjoy a family meal in this gorgeous room, especially at the long, lean table that so elegantly sits opposite the kitchen. Every aspect of this house is astonishing though and from this angle, you can really see the wooden framework that keeps the house together, not to mention the fabulous screen that seeks to partially divide the room. Wow!
As living rooms go, we've rarely seen better as the relaxed, calm and comfortable vibe here is tangible. With a beautiful woodburner in place, this room is every inch the perfect modern wood cabin and even modern pieces, such as the huge sofa, can't detract from the heritage inspiration. This house is utterly wonderful and we want one!
