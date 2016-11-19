Alluring aspects of a fabulous home

A comfy dwelling with a remarkable appearance, loaded with practicality in every element, is a big achievement for an architect. And this dwelling is one such achievement for the São Paulo based architects MEYERCORTEZ ARQUITETURA & DESIGN. Employing an eclectic collection of materials/ formats to impart a variety of textures & looks, a thoughtful balance has been retained so as to maintain a visually appealing design on the whole. The combination of different design styles has been incorporated carefully so as to avoid any design mistakes and their unsightly consequences.

Truly delightful, the striking facade with the visually sound garden is not all that is there to mesmerize you. The entire architectural design & landscaping with the perfect harmony between comprising elements as well as between the exterior & interior spaces is an absolute treat for the senses. A fresh touch of greenery at every conceivable turn to interrupt the vast expanses of radiant white glory, rustic wood accents, modern kitchen as a symbiotic combination of a kitchen & a dining room in an unconventionally stunning way, charming flooring throughout the house, cozy terrace & plush poolside, seamless connections between the rooms, and the loud suggestions of sophisticated elegance in the natural essence & styling- a truly powerful punch of lavish grace is what this contemporary house is all about.

Today homify is bringing to you, images of the exterior & interior of this beautiful house, that will definitely win you over. Take a peek!