Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 ways to reinvigorate your bedroom for under $50

press profile homify press profile homify
Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade CUSTOMS handmade Modern Walls and Floors
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn't love a good home upgrade hack that won't break the bank? Well we're always massive fans of anything you can do to make your home look like a million dollars by only spending a few, so today we are showing you a handful of clever ideas for making your bedroom feel extra special for under $50. Seriously, we're really impressed with our own suggestions here, so we know that interior designers will be too and we've kept everything super simple, so even DIY novices can have a go! If your boudoir needs a spruce, read on and find out what you can do with your pocket change!

1. Make a pallet headboard.

Dormitorio matrimonial | RUSTICO Y ECLÉCTICO , G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Rustic style bedroom
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

Often as not, you can pick up pallets for free or really cheap and they make excellent headboards! A quick lick of paint and away you go! So easy!

2. Organize your clothes better.

Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade CUSTOMS handmade Modern Walls and Floors
CUSTOMS handmade

Espacios decorados by Wallart

CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade

This might sound obvious, but by simply having all your clothes neatly put away at all times, your bedroom will feel infinitely bigger, cleaner and more grown up! Your mom was right after all!

3. Create a feature wall with wallpaper.

Residência Canário, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Eclectic style bedroom
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

With so many paste-the-wall papers out there to choose from, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a statement option. The best thing is that it's so simple to hang and takes literally minutes!

4. Shake up your textiles.

Timeless Country - Primavera Verano 2016, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración Rustic style bedroom Wood effect
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

If your bed linen has seen better days, treat yourself to something new! You could even but bargain linens and add applique or embroidery yourself. It'll make a huge difference to your space, we promise!

5. Add a removable wall decal.

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Removable decals have really taken off in popularity, because they are easy to apply, can be custom-made and peel off the wall without leaving any damage. How about having your favorite quote made up into a decal, for above your bed?

6. Introduce an accent color.

Vogue Bedroom, NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN BedroomBeds & headboards
NILL&#39;S FURNITURE DESIGN

NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN
NILL&#39;S FURNITURE DESIGN
NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN

Simple but effective, an accent color will really perk up a tired space. Choose something that will work with your existing scheme and will feel luxurious, but also relaxing. We love this yellow, as on a morning it must be an invigorating hue!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add multiple light sources.

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Don't just rely on your main light in your bedroom, as even with a dimmer switch, you can't create different moods! Add in some bedside lamps and candles for a really easy but romantic upgrade!

8. Keep nature close by.

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Bedroom Collection

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

We've said it before and we'll say it again; plants really lift a room. Not only do they purify your air, they also add in a sense of natural elegance that is hard to compete with! In a bedroom, we think statement plants with softly colored blooms are a real treat!

For extra bedroom upgrade tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 ways to decorate your bedroom walls.

A tiny modern home with 6 tips for you!
Are you going to try any of these ideas in your bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks