8 ways to reinvigorate your bedroom for under $50

Who doesn't love a good home upgrade hack that won't break the bank? Well we're always massive fans of anything you can do to make your home look like a million dollars by only spending a few, so today we are showing you a handful of clever ideas for making your bedroom feel extra special for under $50. Seriously, we're really impressed with our own suggestions here, so we know that interior designers will be too and we've kept everything super simple, so even DIY novices can have a go! If your boudoir needs a spruce, read on and find out what you can do with your pocket change!
Often as not, you can pick up pallets for free or really cheap and they make excellent headboards! A quick lick of paint and away you go! So easy!
This might sound obvious, but by simply having all your clothes neatly put away at all times, your bedroom will feel infinitely bigger, cleaner and more grown up! Your mom was right after all!
With so many paste-the-wall papers out there to choose from, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a statement option. The best thing is that it's so simple to hang and takes literally minutes!
If your bed linen has seen better days, treat yourself to something new! You could even but bargain linens and add applique or embroidery yourself. It'll make a huge difference to your space, we promise!
Removable decals have really taken off in popularity, because they are easy to apply, can be custom-made and peel off the wall without leaving any damage. How about having your favorite quote made up into a decal, for above your bed?
Simple but effective, an accent color will really perk up a tired space. Choose something that will work with your existing scheme and will feel luxurious, but also relaxing. We love this yellow, as on a morning it must be an invigorating hue!
Don't just rely on your main light in your bedroom, as even with a dimmer switch, you can't create different moods! Add in some bedside lamps and candles for a really easy but romantic upgrade!
We've said it before and we'll say it again; plants really lift a room. Not only do they purify your air, they also add in a sense of natural elegance that is hard to compete with! In a bedroom, we think statement plants with softly colored blooms are a real treat!
For extra bedroom upgrade tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 ways to decorate your bedroom walls.