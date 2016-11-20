A tiny modern home with 6 tips for you!

Do you ever look at small apartments and wonder how they've managed to cram so much style in, without making the space took too cramped? We do and this is an example of one such home! Curated by a talented interior designer, this home really feels put together and ready to attend to any and all needs, yet the overall look is verging on minimal. If you're in the market for some small home inspiration, you really won't find much better than this, so let's take a look!
When you don't have a lot of space to work with, every surface has to count, so we love this television stand that doubles as handy, understated storage and paves the way for matching top storage too! Kept simple in white, it melts into the white brick wall and looks amazing!
Natural wood flooring always looks great with some matching furniture and this cozy dining spot has us all in a tizzy! A simple table with retro yellow chairs makes a bold centerpiece and just look at the modern black radiator! The proportions here are just perfect.
Naturally, a small kitchen always looks good in white but this one is something else! Literally EVERYTHING is white, including the worktop, which leads to the space really looking as big and fresh as possible. The storage rail is a great touch and having some growing herbs in there prevents a sterile feeling creeping in!
The perfect way to add valuable extra work space to your kitchen, as well as somewhere to eat a little more casually, a breakfast bar looks right at home here, especially as the natural wood element has crept in once again! With simple stools in place, a family of four could easily dine here and we love the commitment to the wood and white color scheme that sees even the knife block coordinating!
Small apartment or not, having enough bathroom space is a key facet to a successful home and it's great to see that no corners have been cut here! With dual sinks, everyone can have enough room to get on with their ablutions, uninterrupted. On a style note, the tiles here are a triumph! Hexagonal floor and wall varieties, that gradually peter out, look incredible and add a real dimension of modern style!
Warm, soft and welcoming tones are perfect for bedrooms and you can see why, here! By no mean the largest or most lavishly decorated bedroom we have ever seen, the space here simply feels beautiful and fit for purpose. Don't forget that you'll be sleeping in here, so you really only need it to feel cozy and comfortable, which this one does, in spades!
A lovely little apartment, we think you'll agree? If you'd like to see more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The tiny apartment you wish you had.