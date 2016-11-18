A small home full of promise

Is bigger always better? Not when it comes to houses, as this small but perfectly formed little home will demonstrate! While you might have previously thought that the size of your house was one of the most important factors, we think you need to get to grips with the idea of not judging a book by its cover, as the interior here is nothing short of lovely! Lacking nothing, the interior design team have clearly striven to create a fully-functioning family home that looks simple and elegant and once you see inside, we know you'll agree with us that they succeeded.
Simple, symmetrical and sweet, this rear view looks every inch the perfect family home, potentially even a starter home. The gentle slope of the roof keeps the home from being too impactful and a lovely garden adds a family-friendly element that many houses lack. The cream finish is lovely too and just that bit warmer than white.
Against the cream of the house front, this terracotta path really is stunning and the warmth the y collectively create is such a welcome addition to this facade. Some simple landscaping and a lovely terrace cover really make this path something to admire and covet. We'd love to arrive home to this every day!
Similar to the rear, this front view is simplicity itself! With the classic cream finish, more of those wonderful terracotta tiles and some picture perfect plants in place, all that was left was to add window shutters and pronounce the build complete! We love how calm and unfussy the space is!
If you were thinking a smaller home would have a basic kitchen that wasn't anything special, think again! We did tell you that the interior here was a dream! Chock full of fabulous storage, this kitchen has been given the ultimate care and attention, with a mosaic tile splashback, gallery windows and modern appliances, but that's not all…
Move back and you'll see that not only is this kitchen modern, stylish and eminently usable, it is also clever with space! Adding stools to this chunky worktop has created an effortless breakfast bar, which must be great for a busy family that could otherwise struggle to all convene around a table! What a great way to get everyone together, without drowning out valuable extra floor space!
So many people must be jealous of the amount of natural light pouring in here; we know we are! The sliding doors are a clever tool for making the interior feel bigger than it is, as an easy connection to the garden really feels as though the kitchen is stretching outside. You can see exactly how the breakfast bar works from here too. Gorgeous!
A small home this might be, but it absolutely NOT one that is devoid of style! Every area has been given equal attention, with even this transitional hallway being brought to life with fun wall additions and some retro furniture. The wooden flooring looks wonderful against the neutral walls here too and lends a warmth that we've already seen, outside wit the garden path!
It's those personal touches that make a home stand out, so this bathroom is a shining example of the fun approach to interior design that the owners here clearly enjoyed! An ornate mirror, statement wallpaper and a simple sink vanity all come together to create something of an unusual room, but it really works.
This second bathroom is no less eye-catching than the first! Everything about this space feel luxurious and relaxing, from the heavy use of marble to the back lit mirror and pretty tiles. This isn't how we pictured the interior looking at all, but we are blown away by it!
