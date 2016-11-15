7 ways of saving money when building a new home

So many people blow their budget by not keeping their heads when it comes to interior items and chief among them are bathroom suites! You DON'T need a designer suite, and let's be honest, they all look the same, really! Get online and find a cheap version of something you like and go from there. Your budget will thank you!

homify tip: another great to get a designer bathroom without spending all your budget on it, is to offer to buy the display model, prices can be cut up to half!

