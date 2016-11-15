5 simple ways to add style to your home

Decorating your home doesn't have to be as stressful as some people make it out to be, it can be a fun and rewarding experience. Redecorating also doesn't have to mean starting from scratch, it can be as simple as changing a few things in the space to give it a fresh new look. Design doesn't have to be complicated and confusing in order to get your house looking exactly how you want it!

Below we have five examples of easy ways to change the decor in your home and completely transform your space. This can come in the form of adding a statement piece or switching up the current design style you have.