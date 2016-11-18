A new home for a young family with two children

Here we're going to take a tour of the residence of Rita and Pedro, a young couple with two children who decided to revolutionize their home and get the most from the house's modern and functional spaces. This apartment is located inside an old building overlooking the river in the historic precinct of Belém in Portugal's capital, Lisbon.

The interior – characterized by old-fashioned decor and a less than functional division of space – had great potential but required a lot of work. This house was begging for a well-aimed renovation job. Now the apartment enjoys a new lease of life thanks to the talents of interior architects and design experts Homestories, who laid down new materials, built a palette of modern colors and opened out the structure with a revitalized sense of space. Let's have a look at the results.