The eco-friendly villa in the tropics, too good to be true

As the days get shorter in the northern hemisphere, most of us will spend our time dreaming about migrating to warmer climates, or to sunny beaches. If you are one of those people, then this property will have you booking your ticket and packing your bags, ready to head somewhere tropical. Or if you are unable to escape the cold, but are thinking of renovating your home, or even building a new house, then take this inspiration from this coastal tourism retreat in Tulum, Mexico.

Built by Texan architect firm SPECHT ARCHITECTS, and located among the stunning scenery in the Tulum National Park, this ultra-modern complex is full of innovation and incredible design. Focused on sustainable energy and self-sufficiency, the 'Casa Xisim' as this private villa is called, heralds in a new age of accommodation for tourists. Not only have the architects focused on keeping this property 'green', but have also included the surrounding nature into the design wherever possible.

This property celebrates it's settings and the heritage site it's built on, without leaving a lasting impact. It's this respect for the environment and the championing of new technologies (not to mention incredible design) that you too can incorporate into your own home design, no matter where in the world you may be building.