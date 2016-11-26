The eco-friendly villa in the tropics, too good to be true

As the days get shorter in the northern hemisphere, most of us will spend our time dreaming about migrating to warmer climates, or to sunny beaches. If you are one of those people, then this property will have you booking your ticket and packing your bags, ready to head somewhere tropical. Or if you are unable to escape the cold, but are thinking of renovating your home, or even building a new house, then take this inspiration from this coastal tourism retreat in Tulum, Mexico.
Built by Texan architect firm SPECHT ARCHITECTS, and located among the stunning scenery in the Tulum National Park, this ultra-modern complex is full of innovation and incredible design. Focused on sustainable energy and self-sufficiency, the 'Casa Xisim' as this private villa is called, heralds in a new age of accommodation for tourists. Not only have the architects focused on keeping this property 'green', but have also included the surrounding nature into the design wherever possible.
This property celebrates it's settings and the heritage site it's built on, without leaving a lasting impact. It's this respect for the environment and the championing of new technologies (not to mention incredible design) that you too can incorporate into your own home design, no matter where in the world you may be building.
The open plan design of this villa with fully extendable walls and large windows allows for uninterrupted views of the amazing surrounding nature. It also means the whole house is cooled down by the winds passing through, providing ample natural ventilation.
The conjoining tropical kitchen and dining area is large, and capable of hosting large groups of people. But even though everything is super size, bordering on an industrial scale, the wooden paneling, table and benches inject a rustic, natural and laid back feeling, making sure this villa stays intimate and comfortable.
Indoor—outdoor flow is a massive priority on the ground floor, as it's easy to see here. The swimming pool and outdoor patio provide the level of luxury not seen often in eco-friendly houses. With plenty of lights installed around the property, guests can enjoy the surrounding dense vegetation and beach access any time of day, and even at night time.
The 'Ocean Master Suite' could quite possibly be the best bedroom a guest could ask for. A huge four poster bed sits in front of a picture perfect view of the Caribbean and is edged with floaty, white curtains. The decor is perfectly shabby chic with slabs of wood as coffee tables and handwoven textiles thrown over the furniture. Floors and rugs are hard wearing and able to be cleaned easily—perfect for sandy feet after a day on the beach.
Pieces of driftwood, old fishing nets and boat ropes are added around the room as personal souvenirs, once again connecting the property with it's ocean-side setting.
As in the lower level, the walls of the four bedrooms upstairs can also be fully opened to enjoy the unbeatable vista. The wooden paneled terrace that runs around the higher level has plenty of comfortable seating, complete with pristine white cushions.
The terrace also plays an important part in the operation of 'Casa Xixim'. Rainwater is collected here, which is then filtered and stored for later use. Who said an eco lodge couldn't look stylish, sleek andsophisticated?!
Right up on the rooftop, the design team have made sure to plant more native trees and bushes to provide insulation and also to make sure the property really integrates with the existing environment. It's also home to a photovoltaic canopy which powers the whole house.
And to top it all off, this roof area is an amazing place to spend time soaking up the sun rays and to enjoy the extensive sea views. This is probably the closest to heaven one could get!
