6 hot tips on how to stay warm this winter

During the colder months is it important to keep as much heat in your home as you can. Yes, to save on electricity, and also to ward off colds and to spend less time visiting the doctor, or waiting in line at the pharmacy for those winter medicines. Lately if you have been watching the temperature drop not only outside your home, but also within your four walls, then this is exactly the thing you need to read.

There are a number of ways to keep toasty at home, and today we will run through six of them. In order to keep snug, you can start by searching out any drafts and blocking them up, by making sure windows seal properly, by using draft stoppers, and eliminating areas that are damp or moldy. Or you might simply have to upgrade your heating system if you aren't getting enough warmth. But let's not waste any more time—let's check out how you can make your cocoon or nest comfortable and balmy this winter.