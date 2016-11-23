From fantasy to reality: these homeowners got their wish

If you are planning on building your dream home, but are having doubts if you are being too ambitious, or if it's actually achievable, then let this property inspire you to keep on going. What may seem impossible will become possible, with perseverance and vision. This property built by architects RITA ALBUQUERQUE, based in Natal, Brazil, is proof that dreams do come true, when it comes to architecture anyway.
An expansive, elegant home with two story, a huge covered balcony, stone and marble finishing, manicured gardens, and exquisite lighting, this house has got us thinking that anything is possible. It is unbelievably stylish, and should instantly convince you to aim for the stars when it comes to building your own ideal home. Let's have a look around.
The pristine white exterior of the house has stunned us with it's beauty. Sharp angles, modern shapes and the textured finish on parts of the walls makes this one unforgettable facade. Positive and negative spaces are exaggerated by glass paneling and dramatic lighting. Finally, that bright green lawn outlining the white paving stones finishes this look off perfectly.
Spacious, yet cozy, the living room is full of exquisite furniture and classy detailing. The palette is soft and feminine, using cream as a base, and wooden pieces as accents. As with the facade, different textures come into play, with the soft leather sofa next to the wicker chair, all sitting on a fluffy, plush carpet.
The expressive painting hanging on the wall ties all of the colors of the cushions together and gives the whole room a gentle, personal and sensitive feeling.
This modern, minimalist bathroom celebrates geometry and bold shapes. Squares and rectangles feature heavily around the room—in the shelving, the draws, the shower cubicle, and even in the toilet shape. White walls and plenty of glass and perspex save this room from becoming too heavy, or too much.
Two unique, cylindrical range hoods steal the spotlight in the kitchen. Modern yet elegant, they complement the styling of the whole room, and bring out all of the silver detailing throughout—the silver handles on the draws, the oven and the range hood, and even the grey flecks in the chocolate brown countertop. This kitchen is quite simple, but is sophisticated and snazzy.
Wow! The dining room is a vision of expensive materials (the marble staircase), exquisite lighting (those chandeliers!) and elegant furniture (those curved leather chairs). The huge, polished table is perfect for hosting large dinner parties, and again, those comfortable chairs would make it difficult for any guest to leave the table.
Light, white curtaining soften the hard materials used in the room, and add that touch of femininity we saw in the living room.
And finally, the master bedroom. Again, comfort and luxury are the focus for this design—from the open plan design, to the huge bed and with the matching arm chairs with multiple cushions. Rightly so, the priority in this room is relaxation and rest. Subdued colors, soft textures and dim lighting make this room sensual and soft. Absolute heaven!
