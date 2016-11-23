From fantasy to reality: these homeowners got their wish

If you are planning on building your dream home, but are having doubts if you are being too ambitious, or if it's actually achievable, then let this property inspire you to keep on going. What may seem impossible will become possible, with perseverance and vision. This property built by architects RITA ALBUQUERQUE, based in Natal, Brazil, is proof that dreams do come true, when it comes to architecture anyway.

An expansive, elegant home with two story, a huge covered balcony, stone and marble finishing, manicured gardens, and exquisite lighting, this house has got us thinking that anything is possible. It is unbelievably stylish, and should instantly convince you to aim for the stars when it comes to building your own ideal home. Let's have a look around.