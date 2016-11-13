A breathtaking all-white apartment

A New York apartment in one of those skyscrapers is certainly a type of dwelling that is romanticized, and with good reason. For any city-lover, there is nothing more appealing than an apartment in the big NYC. Many people, in fact, often lower their standards of living simply to be able to afford homes in the Big Apple.
Today, however, we will look at a downtown New York apartment that sacrifices no amount of quality for the city lifestyle. This utterly sophisticated home we will witness today had been designed by the architect, Andrew Mikhael, based in the city himself. We have no doubt that you'll agree with us that this apartment embodies elegance. With a stunning all-white theme, the minimalist beauty of the place in incomparable. Join us to take a look!
Let's start with the view. Looking at it from this spectacular perspective, it is clear that there could be no other point to start this tour at. No one could say that this city view is anything but breathtaking. We can see that we are dealing with prime property here, and this apartment is definitely situated in the upmarket areas of the city.
This general living area is not extremely large, given that it is a small apartment after all, but the room seems very spacious due to the use of white, a lightly colored wooden flooring, and the any large windows that allow natural light to permeate the space.
Here we can get a different perspective view of the living room and larger open-plan living area we saw in the first image. This image most powerfully demonstrates the effect of the white-on-white elements and the extended sense of space it affords.
This image also provides us with a sense of the storage space in the apartment. To the right, we can see a whole row of built-in closets, ensuring that there is more than enough storage for the entire apartment, and keep the living areas clear of clutter.
The lighting feature of this room is also worth noting. This beautiful, circular lamp with LED lighting is futuristic and elegant.
On we go to the kitchen and culinary area of the home. From our first encounter with this room, we can once again see that we are dealing with rather limited dimensions, as is naturally the case when it comes to city-based living quarters. In spite of this, however, the space feels uncluttered and entirely functional, optimizing the available space to ensure that everything is available and comfortable.
We can see that the kitchen takes on the shape of a one-wall feature, an arrangement which has become all the more popular in modern kitchens, and especially in open plan designs. All the functional aspects of the room is pushed up against the wall, making more free space available for movement.
Here, once again, we can see the abundant use of white, with stylish backsplash tiles and stainless steel appliances.
We end off our tour of this stunning all-white apartment with a view of the bathroom. From the first look at the moment of entry, it becomes apparent that this is no ordinary, boring bathroom, but that this space was planned and furnished with extreme diligence and an exceptional sense of taste.
The grey bathroom tiles on the wall is a good contrast to the elegant wooden floor, but suits the overall neutral and calm atmosphere. In addition to this, we can see ample use of glass, which is the essential element in a sophisticated, modern bathroom. At the back we can also see a mirrored wall, which expands the sense of space in the room, and adds a reflective elegance in addition.
Now that you've experienced this stunning all-white apartment, take a look at its elegant grey counterpart.