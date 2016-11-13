A breathtaking all-white apartment

A New York apartment in one of those skyscrapers is certainly a type of dwelling that is romanticized, and with good reason. For any city-lover, there is nothing more appealing than an apartment in the big NYC. Many people, in fact, often lower their standards of living simply to be able to afford homes in the Big Apple.

Today, however, we will look at a downtown New York apartment that sacrifices no amount of quality for the city lifestyle. This utterly sophisticated home we will witness today had been designed by the architect, Andrew Mikhael, based in the city himself. We have no doubt that you'll agree with us that this apartment embodies elegance. With a stunning all-white theme, the minimalist beauty of the place in incomparable. Join us to take a look!