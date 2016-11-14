Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

33 tips to improve your home with a little money

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
PARTY ROOM, MYAH - Make Yourself At Home MYAH - Make Yourself At Home Wine cellar
Loading admin actions …

Decorating your home does not have to be decided once you move in. Changing the ambiance is proven to make us more prolific workers, whether it be cooking, studying, writing, a comfortable and clean home provides us with inspiration. But a stylish home does something else incredible, it motivates us artistically, it inspires us to work in a less of a chore manner. Imagine your first day of school, where your notebook was clean/ clear, full of possibilities, you even think twice before writing in it. This same up-cycling and care for our homes can be done with home improvements that cost a little but goes a long way. 

Today we are taking the professional tips and putting them in one guide for you to enjoy. 33 tips to improve your home with a little money. Shall we? 

1. Mixing the seats: bench & chairs.

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

2. Tiles for flooring make a huge decor difference!

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

3. Wall decals can be inspiring!

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Living Room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

4. One color paint can uplift any room.

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern Bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

5. Shelves that not only are useful for storage, these floating shelves make a statement.

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

6. Lights always add mood, but fairy lights add romance.

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Inspired? Check this ideabook out! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. It is all about your personality on a wall!

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. A wood shelf on a black and white bathroom adds contrast and warmth.

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

9. Up-cycling at its best, using pallets!

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

10. Mix match those chairs, different designs and in different colors.

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern Dining Room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

11. A neutral decoration can help change a room and not overtake it.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

12. Exposed bricks is one of our favorites.

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

13. Utilizing the space to maximum capacity.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

14. Cheap and stylish wallpaper that are easily interchangeable.

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

15. A black board, leave your art, notes and messages behind.

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern Kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

16. Let your artistic side out with some paper bunting. Get the kids to help.

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz

Inspired? Click here for another great ideabook.

17. Utilizing space and modernizing your kitchen with hanged utensils.

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

18. Bring nature inside your home with flowers and plants.

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Inspiring? Click here for another great ideabook. 

19. Any old map or illustration can work as a great wall art piece.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. A feature wall!

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

21. Another DIY project with up-cycling objects.

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
Casa Josephine

Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine

22. Your artistic side can shine with a simple painting.

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern Bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

23. A coat hanger can make all the difference.

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

24. Adding art into your bathroom, prints work wonderfully.

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist style bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

25. Make the best out of your space, do not neglect spaces that you could be enjoying such as a balcony.

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios & Decks
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

26. Adding a striking, comfy and unusual furniture to a room makes all the difference.

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

27. Make the wall your canvas, repaint as necessary.

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

28. Making your art piece functional like a clock.

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern Bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

29. More nature into your home, take the plants and flowers to the next step and try a garden wall inside your home!

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Green Mood
Green Mood
Green Mood

30. Art origami adds individuality to this nursery.

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery and Kid's Room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

Inspired? Click here for another great ideabook. 

31. Open closets can be messy, a simple uniform colored boxes can change everything.

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Nursery/kid’s room
espaces &amp; déco

espaces & déco
espaces &amp; déco
espaces & déco

32. New cutlery and crockery make all the difference.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

33. Tie the room with a rug.

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani
A decadent apartment with a view from the top
Which ones would you apply to your home for that extra inspiration? Tell us!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks