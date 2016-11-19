Feel at home in this designer marvel

The Scandinavian style sits pretty in this dining area as well, with the interior spaces bathed in woody mellowness to ensure intimate comfort from the cold weather outside. The expansive clear glass windows allow for charming vistas of the scenery while relishing warm delicacies; the outside terrace provides a great option to enjoy sunny weather with the cool breeze.

Celebrating simple living, the snug corner bearing the dining space has a high counter demarcating the kitchen and dining areas. The large windows on two sides of the compact space do away with the elaborate need for artificial lighting as ample natural light pours in through the transparent window panes. The singular pendant light decks up the wooden dining set; note the wooden bench—a smart solution for a narrow area where chairs might have hogged space to create inconvenience for movement.