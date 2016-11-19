Feel at home in this designer marvel

Japan based architects FUJIMATSU have beautifully garnished contemporary Japanese architectural design with a refreshing natural essence to present a snug cottage at an altitude of 3,300 feet overlooking the Yatsugatake mountain range. This quiet Japanese dwelling offers a tranquil rural retreat that strikes a harmonious balance between natural & man-made materials, traditional & current design styles, dark & light tonality, and outdoor & indoor landscapes to glorify the pristine magnificence of nature.
Come with homify, as we take you on a tour of this peaceful abode of contemporary finesse wrapped in natural charm.
Boasting of a lovely architectural design, uncomplicated decor & simple exterior, the caramel hues of this home alongside its other elements, complement the natural surroundings beautifully. Though newly built, the natural accents impart to this sober home a sense of establishment. On the exterior, the Scandinavian style garden replete with the stone trail rings in a serene aura of purity.
The Scandinavian style sits pretty in this dining area as well, with the interior spaces bathed in woody mellowness to ensure intimate comfort from the cold weather outside. The expansive clear glass windows allow for charming vistas of the scenery while relishing warm delicacies; the outside terrace provides a great option to enjoy sunny weather with the cool breeze.
Celebrating simple living, the snug corner bearing the dining space has a high counter demarcating the kitchen and dining areas. The large windows on two sides of the compact space do away with the elaborate need for artificial lighting as ample natural light pours in through the transparent window panes. The singular pendant light decks up the wooden dining set; note the wooden bench—a smart solution for a narrow area where chairs might have hogged space to create inconvenience for movement.
The narrow kitchen replete with elegant storage solutions bears a modular flair. The linear design is apt for conserving space & energy, allowing for a really compact simplified approach to preparing food. Ideal for a small family, this well lit kitchen shines with the tasteful details of wood, white, metal, and hints of black.
This charming & bright staircase design transforms this corner along with the handy home office/ library space. With the fine black steel banister allowing your gaze to fall onto the large vertical bookshelf, this side of the house offers an endearing sight for the avid reader and the scholar in you.
The small wooden desk tucked away at the base of the stairs imparts a multifaceted essence to this staircase—a miniature library & a tiny home office, while retaining its original functionality in absolute style! You can also use the steps of the upper flight for sitting while you browse to select your choice of reads.
What snug accents in this living room! The winter sun bathing this capacious woody space with warm sunshine, large windows offering fantastic views of the snow outside, and you sipping a piping hot cup of coffee while lounging on the plush gray sofa in this Scandinavian style living room—can it get cozier than this?
With incredible symmetry and remarkable balance between the wooden planes of the ceiling & floor, the clear white walls, wide lateral window, dark gray tones of furniture & simplistic rug, small wooden details and sparse decor, this living room upholds the beauty of clarity and minimalism. The complementing light and dark elements bring a holistic essence to this living space.
Don’t miss the interior window with wooden frame, visible towards the far corner of the wall- such windows impart a sense of connection throughout the home, while preserving the separate identity of each space.