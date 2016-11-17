A home of 2000 ft²: modern and wonderful

Today we will show you a 2000 ft² apartment which is based on the idea of a studio. Open plan and spacious, the residence is fitting for a single person or a couple. The apartment is situated in India and the design concept offers a contemporary look with plenty of natural light seeping in. The place is warm and welcoming and with a preference for neutral as well as pastel tones, it offers an homely atmosphere.
Let's take a look.
The home is predominantly decorated in pastel hues such as white, creme, light green and light blue. The colors are pleasing to the eye and gentle. With plenty of light seeping in, the apartment is well lit and spacious. In this image we see the living room with the L-shaped sofa; behind it a hallway with plenty of stylish cupboards for storage.
The living room is connected to the kitchen and the bedroom is separated by a glass door which provides plenty of space in the common living areas. The open plan design allows maximum light and air to flow freely through the rooms. The decor is modern and sophisticated whilst the pale colors create an atmosphere of ease.
The house is designed in an economical fashion in which every room offers full functionality. A separate dining room is unnecessary because the kitchen provides enough space for a comfortable eating area. The breakfast bar is convenient and modern and is well-connected to the lounge room. Light, once again is a wonderful feature and the mood is bright and airy.
Sliding glass doors are a magical solution for small apartments. They create an open space whilst at the same time providing privacy. The bedroom appears comfortable and the high ceiling gives an added touch of spaciousness. We once again enjoy gentle hues and the polished creme floor reflects light brilliantly.
The bathroom is stunning and feels like you are bathing outside but have all the privacy in the world. Plenty of light comes in through the window at the top. The bathroom designers chose grounded colors such as brown and cream, and added plants to the room to make it seem like a natural oasis.
Elegant and spacious with a modern sink and glass shower; it certainly provides a lot of room to move.
The front terrace is the star of this apartment. It is a place of warmth that guarantees the opportunity to enjoy time with friends and family. The space is well lit from the inside and is enchanting despite its simplicity. The apartment is positive and vibrant meant to be enjoyed by all.
If you are wanting some tips on how to create a positive and uplifting space in your own home, take a look at these 6 tips for welcoming positive energy in your home.