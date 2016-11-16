Creatively chic: a home with some serious quirkiness

If you are a creative thinker, you will absolutely love what this home stands for. Offering a vibrant and sensual color scheme, the choice of decorative accessories make this home stand out in the best of ways. From the uniquely crafted objects, to the visual continuity that is created with some evocative stylistic choices, we can certainly see why it is an absolute pleasure to behold a home with so many wonders.
Let's take a look!
The warm pink feature wall stands out in the living room and creates a sense of visual continuity between the rest of the space. The color scheme is softened with a subtle landscape in which warm colors are celebrated. From the glossy marble floor to the wooden dining room table and unique storage unit along the pink wall, the room is as chic as it is creative.
What really elevates this unique home above the ordinary, is the artwork. Modern paintings can be seen throughout the home and each one is thought-provoking and individual. The paintings also add color and a touch of creative flair to the spaces whilst prompting an emotional response in the viewer. If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then there is something for everyone in this gallery-like home!
The occupants of this home not only find joy in art, but also in music, and we can see a well-placed drum set and a set of guitars behind the lounge. The room is vibrant, chic and alive. It is also an entertainment quarter which is basking in natural light and an air of pleasantness.
In another part of the home, we can see a preference for earthy tones which bring another level of depth to the home. The dark yellow wall and the dark lounge furniture create a mood that is fit for philosophizing about everyday topics such as art, music and literature.
Once again we can see that art is something that is celebrated amorously in this home; not just in the form of painting or drawing, but also with unique objects, ceramic bowls and small hand-made sculptures. The colors are magnificent on this recycled swowing singer table and there is no shortage of creative thinking when it comes to the way the art is arranged. If you are a lover of furniture and accessories to spice up a home, then you can certainly find some serious inspiration with what we have presented here.
If you were wondering about the outdoor space, yes the home has one! A courtyard with a wooden floor and a simple and stylish outdoor setting, it is the perfect atmosphere to invite a few friends over for dinner and drinks.
If you want more inspiration, then be sure to take a peep at these 22 photos of modern homes to help you decorate yours!