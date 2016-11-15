A charming home with a few surprises

We are going to show you a wonderful home that has a surprise or two in its stride. From the charming decor which looks like it has been pinched from various decades, to the blend of styles that work so well together to create a balanced and stunning home with plenty to offer. From stylish decor to the modern look, with the occasional splash of color, it is easy to see why this home won the hearts of many.
Come and get some ideas for your own home too!
Yes, this is definitely a living room in which there is a lot to see. From the decor, to the artwork to the blend of warm and monochrome colors, the space blends a modern style with remnants of eclectic decor. The crucifixion artwork on the wall is post-modern whilst the cow-patterned rug, along with the black leather sofa and two brown armchairs offer a neutral color scheme that keeps the whole room grounded. The pristine white walls and the arches which lead into the dining room visually offer gentle lines which work to unify the rooms.
Balance is achieved by having several different styles play a role in the decor, however, each piece of furniture is strategically chosen to achieve this aim. The two armchairs create a sense of balance, whilst the splashes of color throughout the room make the space visually exciting. The vase of flowers complements the artwork on the wall and creates a joyful atmosphere overall.
The dining room is predominantly decorated in white; from the dining table and chairs, to the modern chandelier and rug, the theme is one which celebrates a sense of purity with a few quirky decor choices.
The kitchen favors black and white decor and is bright and simple. The breakfast bar is also an island bench which is both practical and stylish.
If you want some ideas on how to spice up your kitchen, check out these 12 modern hacks that every kitchen needs!
The bedroom is an absolute charm. Again the interior decorators have used white to enhance the subtle furnishings such as the romantic cast iron bed, whilst the rug favors a modern pattern. The two cushions add a splash of color and give the room a happy atmosphere.
In the second bedroom we see a similar design which favors monochrome colors like black, gray and white. The reflection in the cupboard mirror is a pop-art image which injects a touch of color to the room and gives the room a quirky personality.
The bathroom is classic and is mainly decorated in black and white. We can see just how unified this home is; not only with the choice of the color scheme throughout, but also in the way the decor creates a subtle relationship between one space and another.