A charming home with a few surprises

We are going to show you a wonderful home that has a surprise or two in its stride. From the charming decor which looks like it has been pinched from various decades, to the blend of styles that work so well together to create a balanced and stunning home with plenty to offer. From stylish decor to the modern look, with the occasional splash of color, it is easy to see why this home won the hearts of many.

Come and get some ideas for your own home too!