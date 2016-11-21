8 ways plants inject new life into your home

Living with plants not only has health benefits and purify the air inside a home, they also add vitality and life to a dull interior. And it doesn't stop there—they also soak up extra moisture in your home, eliminating damp and mold. They reduce the chances of dry skin, colds, sore throats, dry coughs and in general aid recovery from illnesses. Certain plants even help you sleep better (the Gerbera daisy), lower blood pressure and boost moods.

Being around plants even help your concentration, memory and productivity—so don't limit having potted plants only at home. Buy some for the office and your work life will be better for it. Today we take a look at simple ways for you to start having more greens in your life.