8 ways plants inject new life into your home

Living with plants not only has health benefits and purify the air inside a home, they also add vitality and life to a dull interior. And it doesn't stop there—they also soak up extra moisture in your home, eliminating damp and mold. They reduce the chances of dry skin, colds, sore throats, dry coughs and in general aid recovery from illnesses. Certain plants even help you sleep better (the Gerbera daisy), lower blood pressure and boost moods.
Being around plants even help your concentration, memory and productivity—so don't limit having potted plants only at home. Buy some for the office and your work life will be better for it. Today we take a look at simple ways for you to start having more greens in your life.
If you have the space, then why not designate a whole area to an indoor garden? Using stones as a base, and having plants in pots means less maintenance. An important thing to include in your indoor garden is plenty of light—try to have plants growing under a skylight, or next to large sunny windows. And of course, think about access for watering!
Potted plants are probably the easiest way to grow plants at home. They are easily transportable, colorful and able to be moved into sunnier spots if the plants are struggling to survive. Alternatively, freshly cut stems in vases are also a great way to add color and life to any room. Don't be afraid to go big with pots and vases if resting them on the floor or standing them in corners.
Having herbs close at hand in the kitchen is great for any cooking enthusiast, and having a vertical garden like this is the perfect addition to any modern kitchen. But don't limit your garden to only edible plants—there are many other plants to grow for medicinal purposes.
Aloe Vera for example works wonders on burns, while Comfrey and Arnica can help with bruises and sprains. Calendula heals wounds and soothes skin, and Chamomile soothes an upset stomach. All great to have growing in the home (or on the balcony or terrace if your kitchen doesn't have the space).
Gardening isn't always messy work. By keeping plants in designated containers, you can still have a tidy and clean house. Just make sure the pots, boxes or bowls you use have adequate drainage so you can water the plants without worrying about overflow or any mess to clean up afterwards.
A big metal bowl like this one is great for creating your own miniature garden in, or for holding succulents, or for growing herbs in for easy cutting. You don't necessarily have to have huge palm trees or bushes of flowers growing to benefit from plants. Even something as small as this will help cleanse your air and enhance your mood.
Cacti are great for those who can't commit much time to caring for plants. They require little water, light and maintenance in general, so if you have a busy schedule, these are the plants for you. And despite their tough appearance, most cacti have incredible, brightly colored flowers that bloom frequently from their tips or from the top—an easy way to brighten your home!
Lately we have seen the rise in popularity of unusual gardening techniques. Hanging gardens, Kokedamas, air plants and terrariums are becoming commonplace in a lot of homes where space, and light is limited.
These Kokedamas (which roughly translates to moss ball) are a favorite of professional gardeners, and are a great way to grow plants without needing pots. They are pretty easy to maintain, don't need a lot of sunlight, but still require regular watering (about once or twice a week). Something new for the experimental gardener to try.
With their brightly colored flowers, orchids are a classic plant for interiors. They also require little care: watering needs to only be done at the most, once a week, or every 10 days. Palms are also relatively easy to grow at home.
Most house plants require fertilizing every now and again, and will need re-potting every few years (depending on the plant). Look out for leaves that are turning brown, roots that could be compacted, or water that sits in the leaves.
