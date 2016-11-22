Your browser is out-of-date.

25 dream kitchens to salivate over

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Modern meets Edwardian., Rencraft Rencraft Kitchen
From baking mouthwatering cakes and treats to firing up all elements and cooking a banquet for visiting friends, the kitchen is the heart of the home, and where we spend a lot of our time. So they have to be a pleasure to be in. 

Keeping that in mind, we have collected 25 of the most splendidly unique and stunning kitchens that will either influence your building plans, inspire you to renovate your own, or at least organize and tidy your bench space! Everyone of them is drool-worthy and all are guaranteed to make you cut down on restaurant visits! Who wants to eat out when your kitchen is this good?

1. The wrap-around breakfast bar turns this kitchen into an American style diner that you won't want to leave.

REFORMA EM APARTAMENTO CONSTRUÍDO A MAIS DE 50 ANOS., Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Kitchen
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

And other ideas here!

2. Classy and elegant, this family kitchen isn't only reserved for special occasions—these home owners can eat and cook in style everyday!

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. White and wood always work well together, and the proof is here in the pudding, so to speak.

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern Kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

4. More modern art piece than kitchen, this design is bold, bright and beautiful.

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas Aura Cocinas KitchenCabinets & shelves
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

5. Whoever thought of fusing rustic brickwork with industrial grade cookers and copper pots deserves a round of applause.

10 PRECIOSAS COCINAS CON LACANCHE, Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenKitchen utensils
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

And here are ten more cookers that will be guaranteed to change your whole kitchen.

6. A vision of modernity and practicality, this is a kitchen to suit all homes.

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

7. A gray, white and minimalist kitchen, but definitely not one that's boring! Fantasy becomes reality here.

Moderne strakke kookeilanden, Tinnemans Keukens Tinnemans Keukens Modern Kitchen
Tinnemans Keukens

Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens

8. The unusual combination of black, white and Barbie pink works like a treat in this candy-cute kitchen.

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

We know you will love this one: click here! 

9. Painted glass cabinets add a touch of French sophistication and vintage class to this open plan kitchen.

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation Increation Industrial style kitchen
Increation

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

Increation
Increation
Increation

10. Like a collection of colorful mementos, this tiled wall will be sure to bring a smile to any chef's face.

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. The subtle grooves and lines running the length of this kitchen takes it effortlessly from ordinary to extraordinary.

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

12. With those unique industrial style lampshades, this kitchen is not only grey and graceful, but also grand.

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

13. Sparse doesn't mean boring. The washed out blues of this kitchen make it a peaceful haven for relaxed cooking and entertaining.

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

14. An exemplary kitchen celebrating minimalism and modernism, this one sticks to the bare essentials, and does them well.

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

15. A collection of styles and colors, this is one cozy, eclectic kitchen that you can tell is well lived in, and enjoyed.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

16. And on the other hand, a monochromatic kitchen like this can look just as amazing as a cheerfully colorful one.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Better still, using black and white tiles make an even stronger style statement.

Appartamento fuori milano, Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni KitchenTables & chairs White
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

18. It would be hard not to feel at home in the cozy and comfortable cooking space.

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

19. Simple but striking, the beautiful blue and white tiles used in this room are the icing on the cake.

Proyecto de Reforma en Russfa, DonateCaballero Arquitectos DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

20. A sublime combination of marble bench tops and pastel blue cupboards make this kitchen a dream come true.

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

21. Another winning combination, this kitchen made from wood, metal and marble is one of our favorites.

Cocina Patagon Chef W30, Patagon Chef Patagon Chef KitchenStorage Metal Grey
Patagon Chef

Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef

22. Colonial style cupboards, classic styling and cool mint green walls? Yes, yes yes!

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

23. Flawlessly white, the palette of this kitchen is just perfect to make those purple accents really pop.

Интерьерная фотосъемка квартиры, Platon Makedonsky Platon Makedonsky KitchenTables & chairs
Platon Makedonsky

Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky

24. With it's glass bench top, UFO light and sculptural chairs, this is a wonderfully futuristic space.

vivenda unifamilar MORENO, cm espacio & arquitectura srl cm espacio & arquitectura srl Modern Kitchen
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl

cm espacio & arquitectura srl
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl
cm espacio & arquitectura srl

25. This kitchen gives us a taste of fine craftsmanship with that beautiful bench seat and exposed stone wall with wooden window frames.

CASA DE CAMPO, VETA & DISEÑO VETA & DISEÑO Kitchen Solid Wood Brown
VETA &amp; DISEÑO

VETA & DISEÑO
VETA &amp; DISEÑO
VETA & DISEÑO

Looking to renovate or build your own kitchen but aren't sure of where to start? Consult our team of professional kitchen planners for some expert advice on how to get the ball rolling. 

Are you able to pick a favourite from these 25? We can't! Tell us yours below. 

