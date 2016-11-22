This rustic farmhouse will capture your heart immediately

Looking like it belongs to a time long forgotten, this rustic farmhouse will be sure to mesmerize you with it's rural charm. Designed by architect VALQUIRIA LEITE ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO to look old fashioned and simple, it also features eccentric colors and furnishings that add personality and vitality to the decor.

By combining high quality natural materials like wood, stone and metal, with plenty of carpets, old fashioned textiles, unique pieces of furniture, and many cherished knick-knacks, this home has created an intimate, magical and slow paced world to live in—one where it's easy to forget about the troubles of the modern world when you are inside.

Unlike most modern homes, it's beauty isn't because of it's dramatic scale, complicated exterior, or showy architectural details. Instead it lies within it's simplicity and coziness. And today, we are more than excited to take you on a tour around the place that has captured our hearts, and will definitely capture yours.