This rustic farmhouse will capture your heart immediately

Looking like it belongs to a time long forgotten, this rustic farmhouse will be sure to mesmerize you with it's rural charm. Designed by architect VALQUIRIA LEITE ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO to look old fashioned and simple, it also features eccentric colors and furnishings that add personality and vitality to the decor.
By combining high quality natural materials like wood, stone and metal, with plenty of carpets, old fashioned textiles, unique pieces of furniture, and many cherished knick-knacks, this home has created an intimate, magical and slow paced world to live in—one where it's easy to forget about the troubles of the modern world when you are inside.
Unlike most modern homes, it's beauty isn't because of it's dramatic scale, complicated exterior, or showy architectural details. Instead it lies within it's simplicity and coziness. And today, we are more than excited to take you on a tour around the place that has captured our hearts, and will definitely capture yours.
The uncomplicated exterior gives the impression that this is an unassuming home. And that impression is right! Making sure this home fits in with the surroundings, the materials used are natural and modest. The window shutters add some contrast to the coffee colored plaster and stone, but are still complimentary to the environment in forest green.
Acting both as part of the structure and as decoration, these wooden pillars are a beautiful feature. They too are left natural, with the bark still on, a little bit wobbly and imperfect. Along with the wooden furniture, they kept the exterior easy going, humble and sincere.
The power of this home lies within the details—just look at those old fashioned hinges. Together with the grooved shutters, wall mounted lamps, and hanging decorations, they hark back to farmhouses or manors from a previous era.
While the detailing from outside is carried on through into the interior (the decorative metalwork and beautiful brickwork), you can see the style gets much more personal and eccentric once we walk through those doors.
Pieces like the colonial style wooden cabinet, zebra skin rug, glass chandelier and wooden umbrellas stay true to the style and era that this house celebrates. It really does feel like we have stepped back in time!
While the actual structure of the living room is modest and unassuming, it's the collection of furnishings and decorations that make this room incredible. Judging by all of the different memorabilia and pieces, it looks like this homeowner travels a lot, or is an avid collector of treasured objects.
And it's a similar story in the colorful and lively kitchen. With that impressive collection of plates hanging on the wall, and adorable fireplace-as-stove, white painted furniture and wicker furniture, it's easy to imagine this is an age-old farmhouse that has seen many generations grow up and pass through—this is a real home!
Working hard to stand out from everything else, this staircase does a great job! With a bright purple feature wall at the base, fine black metal bars, stunning raw stone the rest of the way up, and more interesting objects to discover, it's hard to ignore this stunning feature.
The purple color may seem like a strong contrast to the rest of the house, but it actually perfectly complements the chairs below, and highlights the purple tinges in the stone walls.
The seating area tucked away at the base of the staircase shows exactly what the attitude and priorities are in this house: it's important to find the time to slow down and enjoy life. Darling in-built alcoves holding trinkets and beautiful heavy wooden furniture make this an easy spot to relax in—perfect for an after dinner drink…
That impressive purple wall stretches up to the top section of the house, leading into the bedroom area. It looks incredible next to the dark wooden beams, the black railings, and that carefully chosen blue and purple carpet. A confident, modern statement!
The colonial style we have sent throughout really works like a dream in the master bedroom. Again, the decorative metalwork, wooden furniture and old-fashioned, delicate textiles help make this another sweet and unpretentious room in the house.
But just because this home looks like it belongs to another era, doesn't mean it shouldn't have the newest and most modern fittings in the bathroom. The contrast between the glass shower cubicle and stone walls is just as playful and captivating as the rest of the house. This really is a home that does away with conventions!
And to finish the tour: the private little peaceful sanctuary tucked around the back of the house. Another intimate area that allows the homeowners or guests of this special home a minute's repose and to really enjoy the benefits of country living.
