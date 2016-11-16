A beautiful and classic style home

Classic design will never go out of style. No matter how much times change, this style will forever be preserved. Though it may not be for everyone, this classic style is a great way to add luxury to a home. From gorgeous and ornate salons to invite your guests into to a luxe and opulent bedroom to unwind after a long day.

This incredible home in Russia uses the Baroque style of design to create an extremely opulent and luxurious home, one fit for a king! The regal patterns and use of a white and gold color scheme make this home unforgettable. Let's look inside this beautiful palace home.