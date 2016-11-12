Your browser is out-of-date.

12 home transformations that will leave you breathless

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Rénovation d'un appartement haussmannien, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
If you are a regular here at homify, you already know we love before-and-after projects. Nothing quite beats the thrill of seeing an old and outdated apartment or house being transformed into a modern and beautiful living space. Not only is it a treat to see the potential of various homes fully realized, but it also always inspires us to transform our own homes. 

Here we have a list of 12 transformation projects to inspire you today, all from the same professional, Créateurs D'Interieur. These talented interior architects hail from Paris, and we can certainly see the romance in their designs. That being said, all of these living spaces are also minimalist and tasteful, with nothing that seems overdone or inappropriate. 

Join us now to take a look at these 12 apartments that went from unremarkable spaces to beautiful homes…

1. Simple but profound change

Appartement 3 pièces 65m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

The inherent beauty of this apartment was emphasized by giving prominence to the wooden floor, painting one wall in a bold gray, and adding simple but stylish furniture. 

2. A striking kitchen

Rénovation d'un appartement haussmannien, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

In this apartment, we can see how an anachronistic and boring kitchen was updated with a fun black and white checkered pattern. 

3. Quirky additions

Rénovation d'un appartement haussmannien, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

This renovation rendered the apartment fun and bright. We especially enjoy the quirky elements added to the space, such as the radial ceiling lamp shade and the skewed shelves of the bookcase. 

4. Natural transition

Appartement ludique 70m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

In this apartment, the interior architects added a wooden coating on the walls, providing rhythm and movement, along with the beauty and warmth of wood.

5. A rooftop terrace

Aménagement d'une terrasse, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

This apartment had an open and usable rooftop area, but as we can see here, it was entirely underutilized. The renovation allowed for this cute rooftop garden, replete with wooden decking. 

6. Brightness and life

Appartement 4 pièces 95m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

Once again, a spectacular result is achieved through the simple addition of some minimalist elements, some of which are right in color and reflecting natural light. 

7. All white turn around

Duplex 4 pièces 160m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

This renovation was achieved in large part by painting the atmosphere mostly in white, rendering the room bright and full of natural light. 

8. A spectacular new bathroom

Appartement 3 pièces 65m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

Here we can see a bathroom created from nearly nothing, and no ordinary one at that!

9. From crazy colors to white elegance

Appartement 3 pièces 65m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

This apartment before the intervention had been overwhelmed with colors without coordination. After the renovation, however, the space is sophisticated in white and glass elements. 

10. A kitchen created

Appartement 3 pièces 85m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

Here we can see how a kitchen was created in a space where there was none before. The result is fantastic!

11. Art and design

Maison 6 pièces 180m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

This living room was created from nothing, and supremely designed with stylish elements and classy works of art.

12. From cluttered chaos to streamlined elegance

Appartement 2 pièces 45m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur
Créateurs d'Interieur

The results of this transformation speak for themselves. 

If you enjoyed our list of apartment transformations, make sure you also take a look at this cluttered attic which turned into a splendid spa. 

A detailed look at what makes this bathroom great
Which of these apartment transformations did you like the most? Tell us! 

