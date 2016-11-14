A classic Brooklyn brownstone home

New York City is a place that many people dream of visiting or even living in one day. It's home to over eight million people from all over the world which makes it a really diverse and cool city to live in. This diversity and culture translates to the food and restaurants as well as the designs of many homes and neighborhoods. One of its most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods is the borough of Brooklyn.

In the last forty years, Brooklyn has turned into one of the trendiest cities in the world, with people of all ages and backgrounds flocking to this area. Our home today is one of the most coveted of home styles in NYC, the brownstone. These brownstones sell well into the millions of dollars and are some of the most beautiful homes in the city! This home is no different, boasting a gorgeous kitchen and outdoor deck, among the other beautiful spaces.