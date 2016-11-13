8 fabulous houses smaller than 800 ft²

We are always trying to maximize the potential of our lifestyle, and there is a current tendency with homeowners to go for smaller homes, homes that are 100% functional, each room has its purpose and no need for more, as more is just a materialistic non necessity. Today, we have selected this lifestyle for you, whether it be your first purchased home, a new home for moving in with your loved one, a home for traveling the world once you retire, (some homes can move with you), or your first place now that you are out of college.
We are giving you family houses that serves all your needs but not lacking in style. So before we mention the actual sizes and possibilities for these tiny but extremely cozy homes, lets embark. Shall we?
We start with this adorable house, but before we get into details, we urge you to remember that the following 8 examples of homely houses you will see, are smaller than 800 ft².
Ok, I think we are ready now. This home takes a lesson from the traditional German architecture book, wood doors and windows across the facade are welcoming, two story cozy home with high ceilings, the contrast between white, brown and black are stylish, contemporary and we want to live in here.
Just under 645 ft², this charming one story home is located in the woods. Appropriately made up almost entirely of wood, we feel that we should ask you to say this aloud and repeatedly: ''How much wood would a woodpecker peck if a woodpecker could peck wood?'' Got through it? This home is no tongue twister, we are truly in love with this cozy wooden house that uses large windows to maximize the amount of daylight.
This great and minimalist modern industrial design is about clean lines, purposefulness, the home that only takes up 592 ft², to be exact, maximizes its view to a whole new level. The smart and talented designers are the professionals from VIPP. What a fantastic way to experience nature in the warmth of your home.
A prefabricated house is a great solution for when you have a tight budget and a tight deadline, we are talking about 2 birds, one stone. The great thing about the technology involved in prefab houses nowadays, is that they so advanced in their construction, that you are not losing on quality, just saving time and money. There is a great use of windows to maximize daylight, a steel structure that is long lasting against weather condition and time.
All we are missing is the Ingalls family. We love this cute nostalgic cottage-like home. We can just imagine walking through that red door and seeing a rustic kitchen and a fireplace, but today we are only checking this house from the outside. Made up of eco-friendly materials; natural stone and wood make up the structure. Small windows to keep the winter out, the clay tile roof completes the look.
Much to do with functionality and clean lines, we can imagine that the house of the future would look like something like this. We can clearly see that it is of a sound design, a second story balcony that turns the first story with a shaded terrace. Genial!
This practical modular home is pretty much incredible. Tired of living in one place? No problem. This home, like a prefab house, offers all sorts of advantages, but main one is that they are low cost houses and fast to make. What can you lose? . We are happy to take a tour inside the home and with it around the world!
A tad smaller than 400 ft², this home offers two bedrooms, an open kitchen, a terrace and a bathroom. Do we need to know more? Sure! This prefabricated home is another fabulous option for money and time saving, but you do not have to lose in style. We punch these issues quite thoughtfully and repeatedly, but these are important things that we always research withing the housing industry.