Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 fabulous houses smaller than 800 ft²

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

We are always trying to maximize the potential of our lifestyle, and there is a current tendency with homeowners to go for smaller homes, homes that are 100% functional, each room has its purpose and no need for more, as more is just a materialistic non necessity. Today, we have selected this lifestyle for you, whether it be your first purchased home, a new home for moving in with your loved one, a home for traveling the world once you retire, (some homes can move with you), or your first place now that you are out of college. 

We are giving you family houses that serves all your needs but not lacking in style. So before we mention the actual sizes and possibilities for these tiny but extremely cozy homes, lets embark. Shall we?

1. German inspired

Wohnhaus in Reilingen, Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Modern Houses
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

We start with this adorable house, but before we get into details, we urge you to remember that the following 8 examples of homely houses you will see, are smaller than 800 ft². 

Ok, I think we are ready now. This home takes a lesson from the traditional German architecture book, wood doors and windows across the facade are welcoming, two story cozy home with high ceilings, the contrast between white, brown and black are stylish, contemporary and we want to live in here. 

2. The wood house in the woods

昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern Houses Wood Black
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

Just under 645 ft², this charming one story home is located in the woods. Appropriately made up almost entirely of wood, we feel that we should ask you to say this aloud and repeatedly: ''How much wood would a woodpecker peck if a woodpecker could peck wood?'' Got through it? This home is no tongue twister, we are truly in love with this cozy wooden house that uses large windows to maximize the amount of daylight.  

3. Modern industrial

Vipp Shelter Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Vipp

Vipp Shelter

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

This great and minimalist modern industrial design is about clean lines, purposefulness, the home that only takes up 592 ft², to be exact, maximizes its view to a whole new level. The smart and talented designers are the professionals from VIPP. What a fantastic way to experience nature in the warmth of your home. 

4. A prefab house

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A prefabricated house is a great solution for when you have a tight budget and a tight deadline, we are talking about 2 birds, one stone. The great thing about the technology involved in prefab houses nowadays, is that they so advanced in their construction, that you are not losing on quality, just saving time and money. There is a great use of windows to maximize daylight, a steel structure that is long lasting against weather condition and time. 

5. The little house on the prairie

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style house
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

All we are missing is the Ingalls family. We love this cute nostalgic cottage-like home. We can just imagine walking through that red door and seeing a rustic kitchen and a fireplace, but today we are only checking this house from the outside. Made up of eco-friendly materials; natural stone and wood make up the structure. Small windows to keep the winter out, the clay tile roof completes the look. 

6. The home from the future

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

Much to do with functionality and clean lines, we can imagine that the house of the future would look like something like this. We can clearly see that it is of a sound design, a second story balcony that turns the first story with a shaded terrace. Genial!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modular home

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This practical modular home is pretty much incredible. Tired of living in one place? No problem. This home, like a prefab house, offers all sorts of advantages, but main one is that they are low cost houses and fast to make. What can you lose? . We are happy to take a tour inside the home and with it around the world! 

8. The surprise home

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern Houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

A tad smaller than 400 ft², this home offers two bedrooms, an open kitchen, a terrace and a bathroom. Do we need to know more? Sure! This prefabricated home is another fabulous option for money and time saving, but you do not have to lose in style. We punch these issues quite thoughtfully and repeatedly, but these are important things that we always research withing the housing industry. 

12 home transformations that will leave you breathless
Which one was your favorite? Tell us in the comment section!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks